City seeks grants for improvements to Community Park

The city is seeking two grants that, if approved, could help with needed enhancements at the O’Fallon Community Park.
Mary Jeanne Hutchison, director of parks and recreation, said funds would be used for power to fields for two pitching machines, ADA path to south restrooms, two new backstops and dugouts, stadium bleachers at Field 1 with ADA access, addition of one batting cage, new tennis court fence and courts resurface.
The O’Fallon City Council passed a resolution supporting the grant applications at the Sept. 4 meeting. Because of requirements and deadlines, it had to be approved then.
O’Fallon is seeking $70,000 from the Metro East Parks and Recreation District and $50,000 St. Clair County Grants Commission. The city parks budget for these items is $60,000.
Hutchison said the MEPRD grant has been submitted and she is working on the St. Clair Grants Commission grant now.
“I have leveraged the two grants to gain additional funding against my budget funding. If I am not awarded one, I will just cut out projects from the list,” she said.
The Metro East Park and Recreation District was formed by voters in November 2000 and partners with local governments to improve parks and develop trails in Madison and St. Clair counties.
In other action, the council approved work on Phase 4 of the Presidential Streets Stormwater Remediation, for $97,700.
Roach gave an update on the City Hall renovations, saying the glass needs to be installed at the counters both on the first and second floors. That is expected to be finished second week of September.
The council OK’d, in an 11-3 vote, a request from National Association of Letter Carriers from O’Fallon Post Office to conduct a roadblock at the intersection of State and Lincoln on Friday, Nov. 16 from 2 - 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It is an annual fundraiser for MDA and has been there many years. Concerns that it’s an out-of-town group have been voiced by Ned Drolet and Jerry Albrecht, who voted no, and Alderman Matt Smallheer joined them this year. The O’Fallon Post Office workers participate in this drive.
Roach said the demolition plans for Southview Plaza were close to being finalized. Community Development Director said they were meeting about it, and confirmed the contract was between the owner and company, not the city.
The council approved two subdivision final plats. The Reserves at Timber Ridge, located north of Simmons and Kyle roads, will have 28 single-family homes on 22.83 acres. It is the next to last phase of a larger development on 102.65 acres.
The Savannah Hills, fourth addition, will have 20 homes on 6.5 acres. It is part of a larger development by H&L Builders for 157 homes.
