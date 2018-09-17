OFP 092018 Around Town

Noon Thursday, Sept. 20, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events are run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Friday, Sept. 21:
Faith Concert Series — 7 p.m. Faith Lutheran Church, 520 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. The Big Little Big Bank presents big band jazz and vocals. Free-will offering and desserts following. 618-532-5562 or faith-online.org
O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
Saturday, Sept. 29:
‘Making a Scene: A. St. Louis Theatre Expo’ — 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts (on the Webster University campus), 130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves, Mo. Talks, demonstrations, pop-up performances, backstage tours and more. repstl.org/events
9th Annual Feed the Need Concert, featuring Alison Krauss and the Harmans — 5 to 10 p.m. Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton. Tickets available at Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau, Metrotix and Senior Services Plus. 618-465-3298.
Safe and Secure Free Document Shredding — 9 to 11 a.m. Your Home Team Real Estate, 813 W. Highway 50, O’Fallon. Includes drive-thru service. No drop offs. Documents shredded on site. Donations for local food pantry accepted. 618-624-1985.
Saturday, Sept. 29 & Sunday, Sept. 30:
Friends of the O’Fallon Library Book Fall book sale — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. O’Fallon Public Library Community Room, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. Free admission. Many wonderful books will be available. 618-632-3783.
Saturday, Oct. 13:
John Wilt Foundation 5K Honor Run/Walk — 8 a.m. O’Fallon Veterans’ Monument, 737 East Wesley Drive, O’Fallon. Proceeds will support the military through the USO and Fisher House at Jefferson Barracks. Visit www.johnwiltfoundation.com or more information or to register.
