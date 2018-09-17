O'Fallon Progress

Shiloh police calls Sept. 10-16

By Jennifer Green

September 17, 2018 02:24 PM

Shiloh

Sept. 10

7:39 a.m. Traffic accident, N. Green Mount Road and Interstate 64

12:43 p.m. Traffic accident, N. Green Mount Road and Green Mount Commons Drive

3:19 p.m. Harassment by telephone, 2200 block of Madero Drive

4:34 p.m. Battery/make physical contact, 3400 block of Lebanon Ave.

5:01 p.m. Retail theft/disp. merchandise under $300, 100 block of S. Main St.

6:09 p.m. Traffic accident, N. Green Mount Road and Wingate Blvd.

Sept. 11

8:57 a.m. Driving on suspended/revoked license, 100 block of Meadowbruck Lane

7:40 p.m. Missing person/juvenile male, 3200 block of Cedar Creek Court

Sept. 12

7:04 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance, Hartman Lane and Deer Springs Trail

10:55 a.m. Traffic accident, Air Mobility Drive and Seibert Road

2:13 p.m. No valid drivers license, 100 block of S. Main St.

Sept. 13

7:34 a.m. Warrant arrest, Wendy Way and Goalby Drive

1:12 p.m. Information, 3400 block Green Mount Crossing Drive

3:07 p.m. Traffic accident with injury, Frank Scott Parkway East and N. Green Mount Road

Sept. 14

6:39 a.m. Driving on suspended/revoked license, Cross St. and Tamarack Lane

9:07 a.m. Abandonment of motor vehicle/towed, Greystone Estates Parkway and Knightsbridge Crossing

10:19 a.m. Traffic accident, Willmann Land and Shiloh Station West Road

12:33 p.m. Warrant arrest, N Green Mount Road and Interstate 64

1:12 p.m. Abandonment of vehicle, 100 block of Hereford Drive

1:25 p.m. Traffic accident, Lebanon Ave. and N. Green Mount Road

2:44 p.m. Towed vehicle, N. Main St. and Julius Drive

4:29 p.m. Traffic accident, 4000 block of Green Mount Crossing Drive

Sept. 15

9:13 a.m. Driving on suspended/revoked license, 4000 block of Green Mount Crossing Drive

10:44 a.m. Traffic accident with injury, Air Mobility Drive and Maple St.

12:39 p.m. Found property, 100 block of S. Main St.

12:59 p.m. Found property, 3400 block of Lebanon Ave.

3:42 p.m. Found property, 3400 block of Lebanon Ave.

4:59 p.m. Traffic accident, N. Green Mount Road and Wingate Blvd.

6:20 p.m. Traffic accident, 4000 block of Green Mount Crossing Drive

8:15 p.m. Domestic battery/physical contact, 300 block of Edbrooke Drive

Sept. 16

5:03 a.m. Traffic accident, Hartman Land and Rockwood Drive

2:18 p.m. Paraphernalia, unlawful possession, Carlyle Ave. and Shiloh Station Road

9:27 p.m. Battery, 1400 block of Cross St.

