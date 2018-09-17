Shiloh police calls Sept. 10-16

Shiloh
Sept. 10
7:39 a.m. Traffic accident, N. Green Mount Road and Interstate 64
12:43 p.m. Traffic accident, N. Green Mount Road and Green Mount Commons Drive
3:19 p.m. Harassment by telephone, 2200 block of Madero Drive
4:34 p.m. Battery/make physical contact, 3400 block of Lebanon Ave.
5:01 p.m. Retail theft/disp. merchandise under $300, 100 block of S. Main St.
6:09 p.m. Traffic accident, N. Green Mount Road and Wingate Blvd.
Sept. 11
8:57 a.m. Driving on suspended/revoked license, 100 block of Meadowbruck Lane
7:40 p.m. Missing person/juvenile male, 3200 block of Cedar Creek Court
Sept. 12
7:04 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance, Hartman Lane and Deer Springs Trail
10:55 a.m. Traffic accident, Air Mobility Drive and Seibert Road
2:13 p.m. No valid drivers license, 100 block of S. Main St.
Sept. 13
7:34 a.m. Warrant arrest, Wendy Way and Goalby Drive
1:12 p.m. Information, 3400 block Green Mount Crossing Drive
3:07 p.m. Traffic accident with injury, Frank Scott Parkway East and N. Green Mount Road
Sept. 14
6:39 a.m. Driving on suspended/revoked license, Cross St. and Tamarack Lane
9:07 a.m. Abandonment of motor vehicle/towed, Greystone Estates Parkway and Knightsbridge Crossing
10:19 a.m. Traffic accident, Willmann Land and Shiloh Station West Road
12:33 p.m. Warrant arrest, N Green Mount Road and Interstate 64
1:12 p.m. Abandonment of vehicle, 100 block of Hereford Drive
1:25 p.m. Traffic accident, Lebanon Ave. and N. Green Mount Road
2:44 p.m. Towed vehicle, N. Main St. and Julius Drive
4:29 p.m. Traffic accident, 4000 block of Green Mount Crossing Drive
Sept. 15
9:13 a.m. Driving on suspended/revoked license, 4000 block of Green Mount Crossing Drive
10:44 a.m. Traffic accident with injury, Air Mobility Drive and Maple St.
12:39 p.m. Found property, 100 block of S. Main St.
12:59 p.m. Found property, 3400 block of Lebanon Ave.
3:42 p.m. Found property, 3400 block of Lebanon Ave.
4:59 p.m. Traffic accident, N. Green Mount Road and Wingate Blvd.
6:20 p.m. Traffic accident, 4000 block of Green Mount Crossing Drive
8:15 p.m. Domestic battery/physical contact, 300 block of Edbrooke Drive
Sept. 16
5:03 a.m. Traffic accident, Hartman Land and Rockwood Drive
2:18 p.m. Paraphernalia, unlawful possession, Carlyle Ave. and Shiloh Station Road
9:27 p.m. Battery, 1400 block of Cross St.
Comments