O’Fallon pitched in to support the war effort

Fighting World War II was expensive.
To help fund the war effort, the U.S. government sold war bonds, similar to present day savings bonds. Periodic campaigns were held to sell them with quotas being set for each community.
The Third War Bond Drive was held between Sept. 9 and Oct. 2, 1943. O’Fallon’s quota was $350,000. That’s a lot of money for a town of 2,407.
To reach the goal, the O’Fallon war bond committee pulled out all the stops, reminding everyone that “the extra bond you buy now may save the life of your son or that of your neighbor.”
At the end of September, O’Fallonites seemed in danger of missing the target. The committee decided to go above and beyond by delivering reminder leaflets all over town.
Not by hand or by mail. But by dropping thousands of them from an airplane that circled the city for 15 minutes. The stunt didn’t hurt. O’Fallon zoomed past its quota by raising over $500,000 for the war effort.
75 years ago, Sept. 30, 1943
Edward J. Loehr, chairman of County War Price and Rationing Board No. 1, has appealed to the motorists in the area to conserve on the use of gasoline and tires and to return unused gasoline stamps to the board. The gasoline situation is now so critical that the board must not in any case grant the use of gasoline in any amount greater than allowed by the strict letter of the regulations. Also, no spare tires will be allowed.
50 years ago, Oct. 3, 1968
Students of the O’Fallon Township High School are going to be active this weekend with Homecoming festivities. The kick-off will be a bonfire scheduled for Thursday evening behind the school. The High School Marching Band will lead the parade beginning at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, and Friday evening the Panthers will meet the Bulldogs of Sparta in a football game scheduled for 8 p.m. (O’Fallon won, 34-0.)
