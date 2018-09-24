Carriel Cougars advance to first round of state junior high baseball tournament

Carriel Baseball Wins Regional
The Carriel Cougars won their second consecutive regional championship and sixth in 10 years as they defeated their crosstown rival Fulton Junior High, 6-3.
This was the third meeting this year between the two teams as Carriel had defeated Fulton in the finals of the Matt Seipp Classic and once during the regular season. Andrew Barbee gave up three runs on only four hits and was able to get the win with relief help from Garrett Shearer.
The Cougars plated three runs in the first inning. Jack Jack Twenhafel led off with a walk and after a Barbee single, Xavier Deatherage hit a triple to drive in the first two runs. Zach Horsens followed with an RBI groundout for the third run of the inning. The Cougars went on to score three more runs and play excellent defense in the championship victory.
Barbee had three hits and scored two runs, and Deatherage had two hits and scored two runs. Haidyn McGill also added two hits in the victory.
The Cougars reached the championship game by disposing of conference rival Collinsville, 2-0. McGill pitched a complete-game shutout, and just one runner reached second base for the Trailblazers. Deatherage and Horsens each collected two hits.
With the two victories in the regional, the Cougars set a school record for wins. Carriel is currently riding an 11-game win streak and has an overall record of 17-3. Carriel also won the Tri-County Conference.
The Cougars now advance to the first round of the state tournament, which will be held Sept. 29 in Centralia.
