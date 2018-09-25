O’Fallon fire calls

Sept. 14
9:16 a.m. N. Green Mount Road and Pierce Blvd., vehicle with engine problem
Sept. 15.
10:46 a.m. Air Mobility Drive and Maple St., vehicle crash
12:55 p.m. ReMax Signature Properties (Wilke Complex), occupant set of bug bombs
1:09 p.m. Cambridge House, malfunctioning alarm system
6:21 p.m. 218 N. Cherry St. (front of), natural gas line hit
Sept. 17
1:49 a.m. Lemen Settlement Road, 200 feet west of Witte Road, motorcycle crash
3:06 a.m. 49 Troy O’Fallon Road (front of), vehicle crash/extrication
10:55 a.m. Extended Stay America, smoke from burnt food
6:47 p.m. Tamarack Lane and Cross St. (open field behind church), assist EMS
Sept. 18
6:04 p.m. Hilton Garden Inn, dumpster fire
Sept 19
5:38 a.m. Interstate 64 East at 17 mile marker, vehicle crash/extrication
8:22 a.m. LaQuinta Inn, smoke from burnt toast
3:33 p.m. Cedar Hurst Assisted Living (across from), dust from drywall in dumpster
4:24 p.m. E. Highway 50 and Air Mobility Drive, vehicle smoking (canceled per O’Fallon Police Department)
6:48 p.m. W. Highway 50 and N. Green Mount Road, vehicle crash
6:51 p.m. 5818 Executive Plaza Drive, smell of natural gas
Sept. 20
11:16 p.m. Mutual aid to Fairview Fire Department
5:45 p.m. 1413 Schwartz Meadow Drive, alarm company installing system
11:54 p.m. Interstate 64 East at 14 mile marker, vehicle crash/unfounded
