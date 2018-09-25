O'Fallon Progress

O’Fallon fire calls

By For the Progress

September 25, 2018 04:08 PM

Sept. 14

9:16 a.m. N. Green Mount Road and Pierce Blvd., vehicle with engine problem

Sept. 15.

10:46 a.m. Air Mobility Drive and Maple St., vehicle crash

12:55 p.m. ReMax Signature Properties (Wilke Complex), occupant set of bug bombs

1:09 p.m. Cambridge House, malfunctioning alarm system

6:21 p.m. 218 N. Cherry St. (front of), natural gas line hit

Sept. 17

1:49 a.m. Lemen Settlement Road, 200 feet west of Witte Road, motorcycle crash

3:06 a.m. 49 Troy O’Fallon Road (front of), vehicle crash/extrication

10:55 a.m. Extended Stay America, smoke from burnt food

6:47 p.m. Tamarack Lane and Cross St. (open field behind church), assist EMS

Sept. 18

6:04 p.m. Hilton Garden Inn, dumpster fire

Sept 19

5:38 a.m. Interstate 64 East at 17 mile marker, vehicle crash/extrication

8:22 a.m. LaQuinta Inn, smoke from burnt toast

3:33 p.m. Cedar Hurst Assisted Living (across from), dust from drywall in dumpster

4:24 p.m. E. Highway 50 and Air Mobility Drive, vehicle smoking (canceled per O’Fallon Police Department)

6:48 p.m. W. Highway 50 and N. Green Mount Road, vehicle crash

6:51 p.m. 5818 Executive Plaza Drive, smell of natural gas

Sept. 20

11:16 p.m. Mutual aid to Fairview Fire Department

5:45 p.m. 1413 Schwartz Meadow Drive, alarm company installing system

11:54 p.m. Interstate 64 East at 14 mile marker, vehicle crash/unfounded

