OFP 100418 Fire Calls

Fire Calls
Sept. 21
2:07 p.m. Jack in the Box - Reported on fire/was not (Belleville had same type of call)
7:31 p.m. 862 Misty Valley Road - Structure fire
11:42 p.m. 120 Harbor Pointe - Unintentional by home owner
Sept. 22
9:34 a.m. Virginia Ave. and Dale Ave. - Illegal burn
Sept. 23
2:44 p.m. 2268 Haverford Drive - Unintentional by home owner
Sept. 24
8:51 a.m. 115 W. Sixth St. - Malfunctioning smoke detector (1)/malfunctioning carbon monoxide detector (1)
1:34 p.m. 434 Wiegerstown Drive - Malfunctioning smoke detector
Sept. 25
6:45 a.m. 835 Scott Troy Road (across from) - Vehicle crash
7:19 p.m. 616 Obernuefemann Road (front of) - Vehicle crash
Sept. 27
12 p.m. 401 Colleen Drive B - assist occupant (if furnace had power)
Sept. 28
6:52 a.m. 1324 Three Rivers Drive - Malfunctioning carbon monoxide detector
