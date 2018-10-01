O'Fallon Progress

OFP 100418 Fire Calls

By For the Progress

October 01, 2018 05:05 PM

Fire Calls

Sept. 21

2:07 p.m. Jack in the Box - Reported on fire/was not (Belleville had same type of call)

7:31 p.m. 862 Misty Valley Road - Structure fire

11:42 p.m. 120 Harbor Pointe - Unintentional by home owner

Sept. 22

9:34 a.m. Virginia Ave. and Dale Ave. - Illegal burn

Sept. 23

2:44 p.m. 2268 Haverford Drive - Unintentional by home owner

Sept. 24

8:51 a.m. 115 W. Sixth St. - Malfunctioning smoke detector (1)/malfunctioning carbon monoxide detector (1)

1:34 p.m. 434 Wiegerstown Drive - Malfunctioning smoke detector

Sept. 25

6:45 a.m. 835 Scott Troy Road (across from) - Vehicle crash

7:19 p.m. 616 Obernuefemann Road (front of) - Vehicle crash

Sept. 27

12 p.m. 401 Colleen Drive B - assist occupant (if furnace had power)

Sept. 28

6:52 a.m. 1324 Three Rivers Drive - Malfunctioning carbon monoxide detector

