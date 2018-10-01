Around Town: Meetings, church news and events

Noon Thursday, Oct. 4, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events are run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Thursday, Oct. 4:
St. Clair County Genealogical Society meeting — 7 p.m. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Program: Genealogy 101: Ask the Experts. Six special tables to answer questions one-on-one on Germany; England and Lorraine, France; Belleville Public Library Treasures in the Archives; Monroe and Randolph County Resources; St. Clair County Cemeteries and Church Records; Courthouse Research. Free and open to the public.
Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.
Friday, Oct. 5:
Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri Township Library, 209 South Main, Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on the day of the sale. 618-667-2133.
O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. Credit cards now accepted. 618-632-6229.
O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
Saturday, Oct. 6:
WALK to Help Children with Dyslexia — 8 a.m. Scottish Rite Building, Children’s Dyslexia Center, 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. 618-234-9392.
O’Fallon Garden Club Fall Plant Sale & Flea Market — 9 a.m. to noon. 800 S. Lincoln - Corner of Highway 50 and Lincoln, O’Fallon. Mums, celosia, kale, pansies, dried herbs, pumpkins, decorative gourds, honey.
Sunday, Oct. 7:
Friedens Annual Sausage Dinner — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friedens United Church of Christ, 207 E. Center, Troy. Includes dine-in, carryout, and curbside service. Phone in orders to 618-667-6535 and it will be delivered to your car. Menu includes grilled pork sausage, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, sauerkraut, applesauce, dessert and beverages. Costs: $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-10, ages four and under are free. All carryouts and curbside will cost $10.
Friday, Oct. 12 & Saturday, Oct. 13:
Wild Horse & Burro Event — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wild Horse and Burro Off-Range Corral, 22295 Sheep Farm Road, Ewing. Approximately 100 animals. Event to include sale-eligible animals. 866-468-7826 or BLM.gov/ whb for more information.
