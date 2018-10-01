Streetcar mishaps mar day

It was a bad luck day for the streetcar.
The East St. Louis & Suburban “electric” Railway used to run through O’Fallon along Second Street. On Monday Oct. 7, 1918, the line which ran from Lebanon to East St. Louis saw four accidents in one day. It all began at 5:45 a.m. when an eastbound car with passengers ran over a “fat hog which insisted on walking in front of the car while coming up the steep hill in Lebanon.” No injuries, but there was “one less porker.” An hour and a half later, Delma Stickrod was walking along the tracks at Willard’s (Betty Lane in O’Fallon) and got caught by the steps of a passing eastbound streetcar. She was thrown to the side, suffering painful bruises. A half hour after that, college student Norma Brockhahn tried to board a westbound streetcar in O’Fallon when the “car started while she was still on the steps and she was thrown to the hard street.” She ended up with a sprained ankle and bruises. Things were then uneventful until 6:18 p.m. when another streetcar hit an automobile in Edgemont, injuring one of the auto’s passengers.
75 years ago, Oct. 7, 1943
Kenny Sidel is all set to take issue with those who are of the opinion we had no hot weather this summer, especially around Shiloh. Sidel last week harvested his crop of popcorn and when it came to husking it he discovered that some of the ears had kernels which already had popped. To prove this he brought an ear to this office where it is on display. Yes, it was hot this summer, says Kenny.
50 years ago, Oct. 10, 1968
Sale of the American Cryogenics Inc., owners of the O’Fallon plant formerly known as Independent Engineering Co., has been announced. The plant was sold to the Canadian Liquid Air Ltd. and will continue to conduct business here. The local plant is mainly a designer and manufacturer of gas producing columns.
