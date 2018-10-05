Scholarships awarded through SIBA

Scholarships to be awarded
Scholarships are available to Individuals who have a career goal in the Construction Management/Construction Related Engineering/Architectural fields and are planning to enroll as full-time students and maintain full-time student status (12 hour minimum). Applicants are required to show evidence that they are related to an individual employed full-time by a Southern Illinois Builders Association member firm for a minimum of two years.
The deadline to submit applications and related materials is Nov. 9. Applications can be sent to the SIBA office located at 1468 Green Mount Road, O’Fallon.
For more information, contact Donna Richter at 618-624-9055.
