Around Town: Judicial candidate forum planned

Friday, Oct. 12:
O’Fallon NAACP Judicial Forum — 7-8:30 p.m. New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church, 689 Scott Troy Road, Lebanon. Come out and hear from the candidates. For more information: ofallonnaacp@gmail.com or 618-622-6740.
Metro East Pachyderm Club meeting — Noon. Dewey’s Pizza, 425 Regency Park, O’Fallon. Speaker: Candidates running for elected office in St. Clair County to be announced. Arrive at 11:30 a.m. for lunch and to socialize. Notify John Rosenbaum at brosenb666@aol.com or Karen Rees at karenrees13@aol.com if you plan to attend. Cost for lunch is $15 per person and includes pizza, salad, drinks, tax and gratuity.
O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. Credit cards now accepted. 618-632-6229.
O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
Saturday, Oct. 13:
Our Lady of Fatima Rosary Rally — 12 to 1:30 p.m. St. Clare Church, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. Outside lawn. Handicap accessible. In church if inclement weather.
BaconFest 2018 — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. VFW Post 805 Sgt. Charles A. Fricke, 223 W. 1st St., O’Fallon. Music, food, vendors and fun. Family-friendly event. All food vendors have at least one item on their menu with bacon. facebook.com/events/568279703573074
LuLa Lounge Grand Opening — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. LuLa Lounge, 215 East Market St., Troy. Ribbon cutting 11 a.m. Food trucks on site.
Sunday, Oct. 14:
Revival Services — 10:45 a.m. Crossview Church, 915 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. The Rev. David Trout from Terra Haute, Ind., will be preaching. Rev. Trout will also preach at the 7 p.m. services Oct. 15-19. All are welcome. 618-624-6114.
Saturday, Nov. 3:
Babysitting Class — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh, in the second floor Community Room. Introduction to the basics of babysitting. Covers the business of babysitting, child development, safety/first aid, fun and games. Cost: $30. Registration required. 314-454-5437 or 800-678-5437, then press three.
