O’Fallon Fire Rescue calls

Sept. 28
2:16 p.m. 117 E. Fourth St. - Smoke from burnt toast
2:38 p.m. 100 block of St. Ellen Street - Vehicle crash
7:30 p.m. 276 Bethal Road - Smoke from burnt pizza
Sept. 29
12:36 p.m. 1319 Rainfield Gardens Court - Smoke from cooking
2:47 p.m. 811 Scott Troy Road (across from) - Vehicle crash
4:06 p.m. YMCA - Person in stalled elevator/canceled en route
Sept. 30
9:52 p.m. Interstate 64 West at 19 mile marker (grass area) - Vehicle fire
Oct. 1
9:34 p.m. Interstate 64 West at 14 mile marker - Vehicle hit pole/unfounded
Oct. 2
10:44 a.m. Frank Scott Parkway and Cross St. - Vehicle smoking/unfounded
12 p.m. Interstate 64 East entrance to I-64 at 19 mile marker - Motorcycle crash/assist EMS
5:40 p.m. Sam’s Club (front of) - Motorcycle crash/assist EMS
5:45 p.m. Cedarhurst Assisted Living Center - Malfunctioning smoke detector
Oct. 3
8:18 a.m. MotoMart (Frank Scott Parkway) - Vehicle fire/unfounded
10:04 a.m. Cedarhurst Assisted Living Center - Malfunctioning smoke detector
1:10 p.m. Sam’s Club (parking lot) - Vehicle leaking gas
2:51 p.m. North Green Mount Road & Green Mount Crossing Drive - Vehicle crash
6:12 p.m. 1108 Boulder Creek Drive - Grease burning in BBQ pit
7:14 p.m. 2411 Parkland Blvd., #6 - Grease burning in BBQ pit
Oct. 4
9:45 a.m. 1526 Manchester Drive - Strange odor/unfounded
1:44 p.m. 504 W. State St. (area of Public Works) - Smell of natural gas/unfounded
3:51 p.m. The Gathering Place Church - Malfunctioning carbon monoxide alarm/no level of carbon monoxide detected
6:45 p.m. 1307 Terrace Green Lane - Smoke from cooking
Oct. 5
6:03 a.m. 109 St. Ellen St. - Vehicle fire
