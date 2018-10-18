Drunken driver in the Roaring ’20s speeds through town

On a Sunday afternoon in July 1924, a very drunk 21-year-old man from St. Louis drove to O’Fallon, where his brother lived. As part of his visit, he decided to use the local streets as a “race track,” speeding all over town. That soon caught the attention of one of the city aldermen who tailed the reckless driver until he overtook him on Second Street. At that point, the police took over and arrested the man but not without a fight. Off to jail he went to “permit him to sober up.” In the meantime, his brother appeared asking for his release. The request was refused by the police chief. Not to be deterred, he soon reappeared and was seen trying to pass a bottle of whiskey to the prisoner. That stunt got him locked up with his brother. They both ended up in the county jail with hefty fines which neither brother could pay.
75 years ago, Oct. 21, 1943. Presentation ceremonials of the Army-Navy “E” Award to the Independent Engineering Company last Thursday were a source of patriotic inspiration to all of the hundreds of people who attended the ceremony. A large canopy and tent had been erected on the company grounds to provide for inclement weather. The entire setting was most tastefully decorated in the national colors, augmented by the many floral tributes that had been sent with congratulatory messages to the firm.
50 years ago, Oct. 24, 1968. Mrs. James Brandeberry, chairman of the Fine Arts Department of the O’Fallon Junior Woman’s Club, is announcing a Halloween Window Painting Contest on Sunday, Oct. 27. Those participating will be children representing O’Fallon, St. Clare’s, Central and Shiloh grade schools. Prize money and windows are being donated by Warma Plumbing and Heating, Thomas Hardware, Bittles Drug, Schaefer’s Radio and Electric, Keck’s Tomboy, Feickert’s Bakery and Western Auto.
