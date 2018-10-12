St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and McKendree MetroRec Plex present a Breast Health Awareness hockey game

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and the McKendree MetroRec Plex will host a special Breast Health Awareness hockey game on Friday, Oct. 26 between the McKendree Bearcats and the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Cougars in honor of October being national breast cancer awareness month. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the game starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5.
St. Elizabeth’s imaging colleagues will be offering important information on preventative breast health, breast cancer services and breast cancer support. Additionally, a representative from St. Clair County Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program will be sharing local resource information for the public.
Guests of the event are encouraged to wear pink in support of breast health and to help bring awareness in our communities. The McKendree Bearcats team will also be sporting pink jerseys for the event.
“HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is pleased to partner with the MetroRec Plex and the two local college hockey teams to present this special event,” said Jacqueline Owens, radiology director at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. “Nationally, breast cancer affects one in eight women, with the impact of the disease touching many more. In honor of breast health and all those affected by breast cancer, we encourage all men and women to learn about breast health and breast cancer in order to spread the message of awareness and support throughout our communities.”
Breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women, except for skin cancers. About 12 percent women in the United States will develop invasive breast cancer during their lifetime. It is sometimes found after symptoms appear, but many women with breast cancer have no symptoms. This is why regular breast cancer screening mammograms are so important.
During this national awareness month, women above the age of 40, or with increased risk factors for breast cancer are encouraged to make a renewed commitment to following recommended screening guidelines and to make an annual mammogram appointment as it is recognized as the single most effective method of detecting changes that may be cancer long before physical symptoms can be seen or felt.
Comments