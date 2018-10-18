Around Town

The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Institute, a local effort to identify and cultivate the next generation of community leaders, recently graduated its second class of the program. Lead In, as it’s known, is a leadership development program designed to attract and retain an educated population of young community volunteers and professionals by equipping them with skills necessary to propel them to the next level of leadership. Participants are chosen and selected through an application process and the class is limited to 20 members each year. The group meets for four hours, once a month for nine months January through September. Provided