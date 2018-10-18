Noon Thursday, Oct. 18, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, nonprofit events are run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Thursday, Oct. 18:
St. Clare School Parents and Friends Fall Festival — 6 to 9 p.m. St. Clare Catholic School, 214 W. 3rd St., O’Fallon. Fun-filled, alcohol-free evening for all of St. Clare School. Live music, food, activities and more. stclarepandf.com
Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.
Friday, Oct. 19:
O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, burgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza, sides. Eat in or carryout. Credit cards now accepted. 618-632-6229.
O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
Friday, Oct. 19 & Saturday, Oct. 20:
Fulton Jr. High Drama Club presents “Welcome to the Haunted House” — 7 p.m. Edward A. Fulton Jr. High School, 307 Kyle Road, O’Fallon. Come out for goosebumps and lots of laughs. Tickets are $5 at the door. Concessions available.
Saturday, Oct. 20:
Belleville Main Street Monster Mash — 2 to 5 p.m. Downtown Belleville. Check in at Bennie’s Pizza Pub, 124 E. Main St., Belleville. Downtown businesses featuring an adult trick or treat scavenger hunt to benefit Backstoppers. Costume contest. Cost: $5 in advance/$10 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at Local Lucy’s, 310 E. Main St., or Rising Stars, 202 W. Main St. backstoppers.org/events/belleville-main-street-monster-mash
Culver’s Car Show: Halloween Cruise — 4 to 7 p.m. Collinsville Culver’s, 100 United Drive, Collinsville.
Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri-Township Library, 209 South Main, Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on the day of the sale. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.
Belleville Philharmonic Orchestra — 7 p.m. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. The Belleville Philharmonic Orchestra will perform in a benefit concert supporting the Radio Arts Foundation. Ticket info: thehett.com
Wednesday, Oct. 24:
Family History Month Talk — 6 p.m. Belleville Public Library, 121 E. Washington St., Belleville. St. Clair Genealogical Society joins with the Belleville Public Library to observe Family History Month. Presentation: Teri Bromley’s “Cemetery Myths and Symbolism” ranges from tombstone placements to cemetery traditions, tree and stone carvers, to tombstone designs and symbols. Free and open to the public.
2nd Annual Bark ‘N Brew — 5:30 to 8 p.m. Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. A dog-friendly “Yappy Hour” with good food, local brews and networking. Cost: $15 per person, includes food and drink sample tickets. Cash bar available. gatewaycenter.com/event/bark-n-brew
Saturday, Oct. 27:
Sports Zone Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, O’Fallon. Doors open 6 p.m. Prizes, liquor raffle, silent auction, 50/50. Bring your own snacks, no outside beverages. Cash bar available. Cost: $15 per players/$120 for tables of eight. Reservations: ofallonwomansclub@gmail.com
Saturday, Nov. 3:
Belleville Main Street Art & Wine Walk — 4 to 7 p.m. Start at Abe’s Gourmet Popcorn, 101 East Main St., Belleville. Register between 3 and 6 p.m. to pick up glass and map that includes all the venues. Cost: $25 per person/$30 day of event. Must be 21 and older. Tickets available online: bellevillemainstreet.net
Babysitting Class — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh, in the second floor Community Room. Introduction to the basics of babysitting. Covers the business of babysitting, child development, safety/first aid, fun and games. Cost: $30. Registration required. 314-454-5437 or 800-678-5437, then press three.
Saturday, Nov. 10:
24th Annual Salute to Scott Tribute & Business Expo — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. This year: Honoring Purple Heart Recipients. If you are a Purple Heart recipient and would like to participate in the 10 a.m. ceremony, RSVP to uspurpleheart@gmail.com by Oct. 28. Free hot dogs, chips and soda served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local restaurants on hand to provide “A Taste of.” Business expo 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. facebook.com/events/545277025922157
