O’Fallon police seek accreditation from statewide group

To make sure the O’Fallon Police Department is updated and current on policies and procedures, an accreditation assessment team from the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police will arrive Thursday, Oct. 18.
That could also lead to professional accreditation. This is the first time in the department’s history that it has been considered for accreditation.
The team will seek public comment Friday, Oct. 19. They will be here two days for an on-site assessment specifically for the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program, or ILEAP.
The assessors will conduct inspections, interviews, policy reviews and audits of the department to determine if the O’Fallon Police Department is worthy of professional accreditation through the chiefs’ association.
Police Chief Eric Van Hook said the city is fortunate to have a good working policy manual and a risk management firm citywide, not just for police officers. He said Lexipol is a system they use that manages state mandates and case law, keeping departments up to date.
“The state has been moving to uniform process, what are the best practices. In several areas, they will make recommendations. We want to keep it updated and current, and that we all are going in the same direction,” he said.
Van Hook said the process has been ongoing and lasts about a year.
“We have had a team that has been working on this. It’s very labor-intensive, and they have done an incredible job,” he said.
The department will be assessed based on 67 separate standards regarding administration, operations, training and personnel.
Essentially, the department has four tiers – high frequency, high risk, low frequency, low risk – for assessment.
Van Hook said the public can voice their opinions, experiences and other information with the team. From 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 19, citizens can call the assessors and speak privately to discuss their experiences with the O’Fallon Police Department and whether the citizens believe the department should be accredited.
Citizens may call the police department at 618-624-4545, ext. 0, and ask to speak with an assessor.
Once the on-site visit is completed, the assessment team confers, develops an on-site report and meets with the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police ILEAP Council to discuss their findings.
The council then votes to determine if the O’Fallon Police Department has met the professional standards to be awarded the title of “accreditation.”
For more information, contact the O’Fallon Police Department’s accreditation coordinator, Capt. James Cavins 618-624-4545, ext. 9539, or jcavins@ofallon.org.
