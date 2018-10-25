O’Fallon Fire Rescue calls

Fire Calls
Oct. 5
2:18 p.m. 128 Booster Road (vacant house) – Smoke detector with bad battery
Oct. 6
3:36 p.m. 1233 Tanglewood Trail – Malfunctioning smoke detector
8:26 a.m. Mutual aid to Lebanon Fire Department
9:01 a.m. 2102 Clairmont Drive – Malfunctioning gas detector
Oct. 7
1:15 p.m. Scott-Troy Road and Weil Road – Motorcycle crash
3:21 p.m. 6 Eagles Landing Drive – Malfunctioning smoke detector
6:49 p.m. 102 Mill Drive #B – Malfunctioning carbon monoxide detector
7:19 p.m. 2617 Lauren Lake Drive – Malfunctioning carbon monoxide detector
8:30 p.m. Milburn School Road and Pausch Road – Motorcycle crash
8:46 p.m. 222 Tobias Drive – Overheated blower motor
Oct. 9
10:27 a.m. 221 Justus Drive – Carbon monoxide detector/end of life cycle
6:23 p.m. 3504 Harbor Way – Fence fire
6:42 p.m. MetroLink (under bridge) – Grass fire
Oct. 10
5:43 p.m. 1493 Schwarz Meadow Drive – Natural gas leak at furnace
9:48 p.m. 8534 E. Highway 50 (front of) – Vehicle roll over
Oct. 11
8:23 a.m. O’Fallon Apostolic Church (South Lincoln Avenue) – Unintentional by construction work
12:27 p.m. 318 N. Cedar St. – Assist occupant with batteries in smoke detector
6:23 p.m. Gia’s Pizza – Child pulled pull station
10:58 p.m. 620 Titan Drive – Water leak
Oct. 12
2:13 a.m. 500 W. State St. – Vehicle hit power pole
6:25 a.m. O’Fallon Library – Malfunctioning smoke detector
Oct. 13
8 a.m. O’Fallon Library – Malfunctioning smoke detector
11:25 a.m. Auffenberg Hyundai – Malfunctioning water flow
9:31 p.m. 331 Logan Drive – Malfunctioning smoke detector
Oct. 14
6:22 a.m. O’Fallon Library – Malfunctioning smoke detector
1:23 p.m. Imo’s Pizza – Assist police
7:27 p.m. 1108 MacIntosh Court – Oven left on
Comments