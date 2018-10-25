O'Fallon Progress

O’Fallon Fire Rescue calls

For the Progress

October 25, 2018 06:00 AM

Fire Calls

Oct. 5

2:18 p.m. 128 Booster Road (vacant house) – Smoke detector with bad battery

Oct. 6

3:36 p.m. 1233 Tanglewood Trail – Malfunctioning smoke detector

8:26 a.m. Mutual aid to Lebanon Fire Department

9:01 a.m. 2102 Clairmont Drive – Malfunctioning gas detector

Oct. 7

1:15 p.m. Scott-Troy Road and Weil Road – Motorcycle crash

3:21 p.m. 6 Eagles Landing Drive – Malfunctioning smoke detector

6:49 p.m. 102 Mill Drive #B – Malfunctioning carbon monoxide detector

7:19 p.m. 2617 Lauren Lake Drive – Malfunctioning carbon monoxide detector

8:30 p.m. Milburn School Road and Pausch Road – Motorcycle crash

8:46 p.m. 222 Tobias Drive – Overheated blower motor

Oct. 9

10:27 a.m. 221 Justus Drive – Carbon monoxide detector/end of life cycle

6:23 p.m. 3504 Harbor Way – Fence fire

6:42 p.m. MetroLink (under bridge) – Grass fire

Oct. 10

5:43 p.m. 1493 Schwarz Meadow Drive – Natural gas leak at furnace

9:48 p.m. 8534 E. Highway 50 (front of) – Vehicle roll over

Oct. 11

8:23 a.m. O’Fallon Apostolic Church (South Lincoln Avenue) – Unintentional by construction work

12:27 p.m. 318 N. Cedar St. – Assist occupant with batteries in smoke detector

6:23 p.m. Gia’s Pizza – Child pulled pull station

10:58 p.m. 620 Titan Drive – Water leak

Oct. 12

2:13 a.m. 500 W. State St. – Vehicle hit power pole

6:25 a.m. O’Fallon Library – Malfunctioning smoke detector

Oct. 13

8 a.m. O’Fallon Library – Malfunctioning smoke detector

11:25 a.m. Auffenberg Hyundai – Malfunctioning water flow

9:31 p.m. 331 Logan Drive – Malfunctioning smoke detector

Oct. 14

6:22 a.m. O’Fallon Library – Malfunctioning smoke detector

1:23 p.m. Imo’s Pizza – Assist police

7:27 p.m. 1108 MacIntosh Court – Oven left on

