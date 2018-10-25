24th annual Salute to Scott Tribute and Business Expo and Purple Heart Community Recognition set for Nov. 10

The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, along with the city of O’Fallon and village of Shiloh are hosting the 24th annual Salute to Scott Tribute and Business Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10 at Gateway Classic Cars in O’Fallon.
Last year was the first year the event moved indoors and was celebrated in conjunction with Veterans Day.
This year, in addition to all of the usual events, we will be recognizing and honoring Purple Heart Recipients. Both communities have recently been designated as Purple Heart Communities. U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, Shiloh Mayor Jim Vernier and O’Fallon Mayor Herb Roach will read a proclamation, recognize Purple Heart recipients in attendance, and unveil the associated signage to be placed in both communities.
Purple Heart recipients are invited to attend this event and the 10 a.m. ceremony. Please RSVP to uspurpleheart@gmail.com by Oct. 28 if you are interested.
This event is organized by the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee to show appreciation for base personnel and to increase the awareness of the important relationships that exist between Scott Air Force Base, its families, and surrounding communities. Bring your military or government civilian identification card and get in free which gives you access to all the food, fun, and prizes.
Free hot dogs, chips and soda will be served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and local restaurants will provide “A Taste of.” The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a business expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The expo features displays from local businesses. These businesses, as well as all of O’Fallon-Shiloh, are happy to show their appreciation for those “who serve.”
While the adults are enjoying the classic cars on display, kids can have fun at the Kid Zone. There will be mascots on hand to visit, including Fredbird from noon to 1 p.m.
Make sure you stop by the information booth any time from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and register for attendance prizes. Names will be drawn at the end of the event and winners notified.
For more information on the Salute to Scott Day event, contact the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce at 618-632-3377.
The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit business membership organization made up of 600+ members representing the local communities as well as the metro-east. The chamber has represented the interests of the local business community since 1946.
