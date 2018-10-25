Shiloh Police calls

Oct. 8
4:45 a.m. 200 block of Venus Drive – Criminal damage to property greater than $300
10:59 a.m. North Green Mount Road and Green Mount Crossing Drive – Traffic accident - hit and run
1:58 p.m. 1200 block of Thouvenot Avenue – Traffic accident over $500
2:09 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Lebanon Avenue – Traffic accident over $500
4:44 p.m. 100 block of Cindy Lane – Theft/control intent/greater than $500
Oct. 9
6:52 a.m. 500 block of Summit Estate Court – Burglary
1:57 p.m. 200 block of Beauregard Drive – Counterfeit money
5:01 p.m. Hartman Lane and Thouvenot Lane – Traffic accident under $500
10:02 p.m. Hartman Lane and Thouvenot Lane – Driving on suspended/revoked license
Oct. 10
12:20 a.m. 1700 block of Frank Scott Parkway East – Driving on suspended/revoked license
Oct. 11
12:22 a.m. First block of Sierra Drive – Domestic battery/bodily harm
12:31 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Wingate Blvd. – Traffic accident over $500
12:49 p.m. 2200 block Deer Springs Trail – Revoked FOID recovery
5:43 p.m. Hartman Lane and Lebanon Avenue – Traffic accident over $500
11:48 p.m. 2400 block of Lebanon Avenue – Trespass warning
Oct. 12
2:39 p.m. 3100 block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Traffic accident over $500
3:03 p.m. N. Green Mount Road and Green Mount Crossing Drive – Traffic accident over $500
3:23 p.m. N. Green Mount Road and Green Mount Crossing Drive – Traffic accident under $500
5 p.m. Thouvenot Lane and Cedarwood Trail – Traffic accident over $500
7:14 p.m. 3100 block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Theft/control intent/greater than $500
9:52 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Central Park Drive – Leaving the scene of an accident/vehicular damage
Oct. 13
12:10 p.m. 2700 block of Katrine Lake Drive – Disorderly conduct
3:43 p.m. Old O’Fallon Road – Traffic accident over $500 (private property)
7:10 p.m. Lebanon Avenue and Warrior Way – Driving on suspended/revoked license
Oct. 14
1:58 a.m. 2600 block of Greystone Estates Parkway – Recovered stolen vehicle
5:19 p.m. 2200 block of Richland Prairie Boulevard – Domestic battery/physical contact
9:57 p.m. 300 block of Edbrooke Drive – Domestic disturbance
