Around Town

Thursday, Oct. 25:
O’Fallon Woman’s Club meeting — 12 p.m. St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 111 O’Fallon Troy Road, O’Fallon.
6th Annual Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation Sequins, Suits and Sneakers Gala — 6 p.m. Four Seasons Hotel, 999 N. 2nd St., St. Louis. The fundraising event benefits the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation and all of the youth programs the Center supports. 618-772-2349 or jjkfoundation.org/gala
Metro East Pachyderm Club Meeting — 6 p.m. AFP Field Office, 6 Eagle Center Drive, Suite 4, O’Fallon. Socialize at 5:30 p.m. - mix and mingle. Meeting starts 6 p.m. Speaker: Tad Armstrong. Please notify John Rosenbaum at brosenb666@aol.com or Karen Rees at karenrees13@aol.com if you plan to attend. Headcount needed for dinner and soft drinks. metroeastpachy.com
Friday, Oct. 26:
Breast Health Awareness Hockey Game — 7:30 p.m. McKendree Metro Rec Plex, 205 Rec Plex Drive, O’Fallon. Doors open 6:45 p.m. McKendree Bearcats versus the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Cougars. Wear pink to support Breast Cancer Awareness month. HSHS St Elizabeth’s Hospital imaging colleagues will offer important information about breast health. Admission $5. facebook.com/events/213257276062368
Ronny Cox: Movies. Music. The passion of one man. — 7 p.m. Espenschied Chapel, 317 Country Road, Mascoutah. Spend an evening with an old friend, sharing music infused with elements of jazz, touches of blues, good old-fashioned Americana, and a storyteller that touches your heart. Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. 618-566-7425 or espenschiedchapel.org
Southwestern Illinois College Trunk or Treat — 6 p.m. SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville, in parking lot M4/M5. Bring the kids to enjoy trick-or-treating in a safe environment. 618-235-2700, ext. 5561.
Saturday, Oct. 27:
Sports Zone Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, O’Fallon. Doors open 6 p.m. Prizes, liquor raffle, silent auction, 50/50. Bring your own snacks. No outside beverages. Cash bar available. Cost: $15 per players/$120 for tables of eight. Reservations: ofallonwomansclub@gmail.com
Sunday, Oct. 28:
Howl-oween Pet Parade & Block Party — 12 to 4 p.m. Belleville Area Humane Society, 1301 S. 11th St., Belleville. Parade sign in 12 p.m. Parade starts 1 p.m. Register for the parade by calling 618-235-3712. Pet costume contest and block party features vendors, food, music, kids activities, prizes and more. Entry is $10 per dog. Visit facebook.com/events/197778877636521 for more information.
Corpus Christi Church Chicken & Pasta Dinner — 3 to 7 p.m. Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 205 Rasp St., Shiloh. All-you-can-eat dinner includes fried chicken, mostaccioli, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn, coleslaw, applesauce, rolls, homemade desserts and drink. Adiles $11, children ages 6-12 $5, ages 5 and under eat free. facebook.com/events/324209941678613
The Edgar Winter Band — 6:30 p.m. Lincoln Theatre, 103 E. Main St., Belleville. Doors open 5 p.m. Edgar Winter will perform at the Theatre’s Frankenstein Bash. Morrison Hotel, a Doors Tribute Band, will open the bash. Tickets are $45 in advance, $50 at the door. 618-233-0123 or lincolntheatre-belleville.com
Tuesday, Oct. 30:
Ward 3 Six-Month Town Hall Meeting — 6:30 p.m. City Hall, 255 S. Lincoln Ave., O’Fallon. Hosted by Aldermen Matt Gilreath and Kevin Hagarty.
