Around Town

The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce joined Casa Maria Express as they celebrated their grand opening. The business is located just outside the Shiloh Gate to Scott AFB at 817 Seibert Road in O’Fallon. The business celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 4. Casa Maria Express is a new extension of Casa Maria Mexican Grill in Belleville. The popularity of the Belleville restaurant allowed owner Daniel Gonzalez to create a new venue to serve their food for lunch in a quick manner. Provided