Oct. 25 fire calls

Fire Calls
Oct. 15
1:38 p.m. 125 Legend Court – Steam from shower
3:08 p.m. O’Fallon Apostolic Church (S. Lincoln) – Dust from construction work
5:09 p.m. Mutual aid to Fairview Fire Department
5:30 p.m. 403 Nancy Drive – Malfunctioning stove/oven element
Oct. 16
2:06 p.m. 1409 Smiley St. – Plastic lighter in ash bucket melted
4:13 p.m. N. Green Mount Road and Cambridge Blvd. – Natural gas regulator station blow off
6:44 p.m. E. Adams St. and N. Penn St. – Vehicle crash
11 p.m. Family Physicians of O’Fallon – Broken sprinkler pipe
Oct. 18
1:03 p.m. Mutual aid to Fairview Fire Department
6:03 p.m. St. Ellen Mine Road and W. Highway 50 – Vehicle fire
Oct. 19
8:09 a.m. O’Fallon Apartments (Room 206 W) – Malfunctioning smoke detector
12:28 p.m. Extended Stay of America – Malfunctioning hallway smoke detector
Comments