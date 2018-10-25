O'Fallon Progress

Oct. 25 fire calls

October 25, 2018 06:00 AM

Fire Calls

Oct. 15

1:38 p.m. 125 Legend Court – Steam from shower

3:08 p.m. O’Fallon Apostolic Church (S. Lincoln) – Dust from construction work

5:09 p.m. Mutual aid to Fairview Fire Department

5:30 p.m. 403 Nancy Drive – Malfunctioning stove/oven element

Oct. 16

2:06 p.m. 1409 Smiley St. – Plastic lighter in ash bucket melted

4:13 p.m. N. Green Mount Road and Cambridge Blvd. – Natural gas regulator station blow off

6:44 p.m. E. Adams St. and N. Penn St. – Vehicle crash

11 p.m. Family Physicians of O’Fallon – Broken sprinkler pipe

Oct. 18

1:03 p.m. Mutual aid to Fairview Fire Department

6:03 p.m. St. Ellen Mine Road and W. Highway 50 – Vehicle fire

Oct. 19

8:09 a.m. O’Fallon Apartments (Room 206 W) – Malfunctioning smoke detector

12:28 p.m. Extended Stay of America – Malfunctioning hallway smoke detector

