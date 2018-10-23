McDonald’s relaunches with new owner

McDelivery will start in O’Fallon on Nov. 6, through Uber Eats, but that’s not the only change that’s occurred at a McDonald’s in O’Fallon.
New owner Gene Stanford has overseen a remodeling that was designed to create a better customer experience at 1610 W.. Highway 50. The work is part of McDonald’s goal of modernizing all 14,000 of its U.S. restaurants by the end of 2020. That would be a total investment of $6 billion.
In Illinois alone, 410 restaurants are being remodeled, which is a $317 million economic development investment.
Stanford is a third generation owner of McDonald’s franchises, and has been a franchisee since 2006. His wife’s family has owned McDonald’s restaurants in the south suburbs of Chicago since 1955. He is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
The grand reopening took place on Oct. 16, with civic leaders in attendance for a ribbon-cutting sponsored by the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce.
They could see firsthand how this significant construction investment transformed the restaurant.
“The re-done McDonald’s looks great and utilized all of the modern technology to order your drinks and/or meals,” Mayor Herb Roach said.
The O’Fallon McDonald’s now has a modernized dining room that features both globally and locally inspired décor, new furniture and a refreshed exterior design.
Inside are digital self-order kiosks that make ordering and paying for a meal easier. The enhanced customer service allows guests to browse the menu, find options and tailor their meal just the way they want.
Table service is now available, and the counters are remodeled. Guests can now relax while their food is being made, according to spokesman Laurna Godwin.
New digital menu boards inside and at the drive-through are bright and easy to read.
Mobile order and pay customers will now have designated parking spots for curbside pick-up.
McCafe counters have been expanded, as have the display cases.
Besides the modernizing project, McDonald’s has rolled out McDelivery with Uber Eats at more than 5,000 restaurants.
McDonald’s also has announced goals to improve its packaging and have recycling in all of its restaurants by 2025 and pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions related to McDonald’s restaurants and offices by 36 percent by 2030.
McDonald’s serves more than 25 million customers every day in the United States.
