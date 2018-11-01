Around Town

Hilliard Lyons announced the grand opening of its new Shiloh location with a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house Oct. 12. The Swansea branch of Hilliard Lyons relocated to a larger office space in Shiloh, about six miles to the northeast, to accommodate its growing client roster in St. Clair County. The new branch is located at 1911 Frank Scott Parkway East, Suite 2, and will house a team of four, including two Wealth Advisors and two client service associates. Among them, they have more than 75 years’ experience in the financial services industry. The ribbon-cutting, attended by the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, as well as Shiloh mayor James Vernier II, was followed by an Open House and free paper-shredding event. Provided