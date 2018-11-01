Noon Thursday, Nov. 1, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events are run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: O’Fallon Progress Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.
Friday, Nov. 2:
Tri Township Library Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri Township Library, 209 South Main, Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on the day of the sale. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.
St. Clair County Genealogical Society Meeting — 7 p.m. St. Luke’s Parish Center, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Featuring Tom Schwartztrauber who provides a demonstration and training on a different way to find unmarked graves – dowsing. Will also include an update on the O’Fallon Historical Society’s Cemetery Detectives group’s reclamation work at Sparks Cemetery. Free and open to the public. stclair-ilgs.org
O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, burgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza, sides. Eat in or carryout. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.
O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
Friday, Nov. 2 through Sunday, Nov. 4:
Friends of the O’Fallon Library Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. O’Fallon Public Library Community Room, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. Free admission. Many wonderful books will be available. 618-632-3783.
Saturday, Nov. 3:
Art & Wine Walk — 4 to 7 p.m. Downtown Belleville. $25 advance tickets, $30 day of tickets. More information at bellevillemainstreet.net
Electronics and Metal Recycling Event — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 201 North Church St., Belleville. Items accepted include: appliances, batteries, BBQ grills, bicycles, cameras, ceiling fans, computers, game systems, lawn equipment, machinery, microwaves, office equipment, patio furniture, phones, pots and pans, power tools, satellite dishes, stereo equipment, swing sets, vehicles (must have title), video recorders and more. Not accepted: cardboard, class, paper, plastic or tires. 618-344-7232.
Tuesday, Nov. 6:
St. Clair County Garden Club Meeting — 11:30 a.m. Crehan’s, 5500 North Belt West, Belleville. Guest speaker: Jim Harper, local beekeeper, presenting “All About Bees.” Sue Sharp’s study will be “Chrysanthemum, the birth flower of November.”
Women’s Empowering Group — 5:30 to 7 p.m. Family Life Consultants, 2014 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Introductory group to anxiety management providing knowledge and tools to young women, ages 20-30, to work toward empowerment over anxiety. For more information, contact Kim Washburn at 618-635-9536.
Thursday, Nov. 8:
Fall Job Fair — 9 a.m. to noon. Southwestern Illinois College, Belleville Campus Varsity Gym, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. All job seekers are welcome and should arrive dressed to impress with plenty of copies of their résumés. Open to the public. 618-235-2700, ext. 5562 or swic.edu/job-fair-employers
Tuesday, Nov. 13:
Year-End Tax Planning & Tax Reform Update Seminar — 7:30 a.m. Regency Conference Center O’Fallon, 400 Regency Park, O’Fallon. Hot breakfast served at 7:30 a.m. with seminar to follow from 8 to 9 a.m. The Scheffel Boyle Tax Team will present business and individual changes and provide information on ways to prepare 2018 filings. Register online at scheffelboyle.com/taxtalks by Nov. 5.
Comments