Fire Calls

November 01, 2018 06:00 AM

Oct. 20

11:02 a.m. 701 Westbrook Court – Oven fire

11:02 a.m. 1411 Bristlecone Drive – Smoke from cooking

3:28 p.m. 6808 Ridge Point Drive – Malfunctioning smoke detector

3:41 p.m. 1050 Nathaliefay Lane – Strange odor

7:04 p.m. Drury Inn & Suites – Malfunctioning boiler

Oct. 21

6:44 a.m. Gander Mountain – Malfunctioning alarm system

9:12 a.m. Cambridge House – Malfunctioning smoke detector

11:01 a.m. 801 N. Smiley St. – Vehicle hit structure

8 p.m. 906 Shadow Ridge Crossing – Steam from shower

Oct. 22

6:22 p.m. Menards – Malfunctioning rooftop air handling unit

Oct. 23

6:01 a.m. Mutual aid to Fairview Fire Department

8:29 a.m. 1143 Scott Troy Road (front of) – Vehicle hit deer

8:38 a.m. Frank Scott Parkway and N. Green Mount Road – Drive by report (gas odor) unfounded

3:53 p.m. 110 Douglas Ave. – Natural gas line broke at meter

Oct. 24

5:57 p.m. Morningside of Shiloh – Smoke from cooking

