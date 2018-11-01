Fire Calls
Oct. 20
11:02 a.m. 701 Westbrook Court – Oven fire
11:02 a.m. 1411 Bristlecone Drive – Smoke from cooking
3:28 p.m. 6808 Ridge Point Drive – Malfunctioning smoke detector
3:41 p.m. 1050 Nathaliefay Lane – Strange odor
7:04 p.m. Drury Inn & Suites – Malfunctioning boiler
Oct. 21
6:44 a.m. Gander Mountain – Malfunctioning alarm system
9:12 a.m. Cambridge House – Malfunctioning smoke detector
11:01 a.m. 801 N. Smiley St. – Vehicle hit structure
8 p.m. 906 Shadow Ridge Crossing – Steam from shower
Oct. 22
6:22 p.m. Menards – Malfunctioning rooftop air handling unit
Oct. 23
6:01 a.m. Mutual aid to Fairview Fire Department
8:29 a.m. 1143 Scott Troy Road (front of) – Vehicle hit deer
8:38 a.m. Frank Scott Parkway and N. Green Mount Road – Drive by report (gas odor) unfounded
3:53 p.m. 110 Douglas Ave. – Natural gas line broke at meter
Oct. 24
5:57 p.m. Morningside of Shiloh – Smoke from cooking
