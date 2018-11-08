O’Fallon Around Town

Noon Thursday, Nov. 8, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events are run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: O’Fallon Progress Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.
Thursday, Nov. 8:
Saint Louis Classical Guitar Society Special Performance: The Los Angeles Guitar Quartet — 8 to 11 p.m. The Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Ticket info: stlclassicalguitar.org/performances
Xi Chi Chapter #5456 of Epsilon Sigma Alpha - ESA Meeting — 6 p.m. St. Clair Bowl, 5950 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. xi-chi.org
Friday, Nov. 9:
Equipping the Called Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Collinsville VFW, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Doors open 6 p.m. Silent auction, 50/50 raffle. Bring your own snacks. No outside beverages. Cash bar. Tables of 10 are $250. 618-806-7806 or equippingthecalled@gmail.com
O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, burgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza, sides. Eat in or carryout. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.
O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
Saturday, Nov. 10:
24th Annual Salute to Scott & Business Expo — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Tribute for those associated with Scott AFB and their families. Featuring complimentary food from multiple vendors, games and prizes for kids, demonstrations, business expo tables and more. 618-632-3377.
Sunday, Nov. 11:
O’Fallon Veterans Day Parade — 2 to 5 p.m. O’Fallon Community Park. Starts at Hilgard St. Turns west on Third St. Turns north on Lincoln Ave. Turns west on First St. Ends at VFW Post 805, 223 W. 1st St.
Troy Veterans Day Parade — 1 p.m. Market St., Downtown Troy. Parade will go down Market St. Ceremony to follow at the Troy Park Memorial.
Monday, Nov. 12:
Annual Veterans Day Program — 11 a.m. Veterans’ Monument, 737 East Wesley Drive, O’Fallon. Includes recognition of new inscriptions to the monument, a flag raising ceremony, participation from fifth-grade music classes from O’Fallon District 90, St. Clare School Chorus, the O’Fallon Township High School AFJ ROTC Program and more. Featured Guest: Major General John C. Flourney Jr., Chief of Staff, US TRANSCOM. ofallonveteransmonument.org
Wednesday, Nov. 14:
O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. every Wednesday. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org
Comments