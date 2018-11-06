Panthers place in top 10 at IHSA Cross Country Meet for sixth time under Burnett

O’Fallon High School cross country coach Jon Burnett was both stunned and elated as his boy’s team ran to a 7th place team finish at the IHSA State Meet in Peoria on Saturday.
He knew if they all ran their best times that they’d have a chance at top 10 of the 25 division 3A teams that earned a spot on the starting line. They exceeded that expectation.
“A year ago we wondered if this year’s team would even qualify for state. Then they win at sectionals and come up here to place 7th. I’m stunned. This team is one of the hardest working group of boys I’ve ever coached,” Burnett remarked after the race.
Senior Will VanAlstine led his team with a 41st place finish clocking a 14:59 on the 3 mile course.
Also running a 14:59 was Jr. Will Ray placing 45th. Nick Edwards was the eighth fastest sophomore in the field placing 49th with a time of 15:10. Senior Brendan Krell posted a 15:15 with senior teammate Jacob Ramirez crossing the line at 15:27.
The 28-second split between the team’s first and fifth runners was the best of all the teams competing. Juniors Chris Wichlac (15:45) and David Tady (16:03) ran personal best times to round out the team’s top seven runners.
Burnett’s Panther teams have placed in the top 10 six times in the past nine years. Only three other division 3A teams in the state have topped that record.
