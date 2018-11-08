Girls cross country makes solid showing at 3A state meet

The O’Fallon girl’s cross country team traveled to Peoria’s famed Detwiler Park for the IHSA Class 3A State Meet on Saturday, Nov. 3. =
The team closed out their season placing a very respectful 18th finishing above the only other southern Illinois team, local rival Edwardsville which finished in 24th.
The Panthers were led by a breakout performance by freshman Julia Monson completing the three-mile course in a season best of 17:55 crossing the line in 69th place. She was followed by sophomore Sofia Parker in 91st and another freshman Peyton Schieppe in 100th.
The team’s four juniors Kaitlyn Walker, Emma Jordan, Kimberly Davenport and Sophie Wichlac rounded out the score.
Comments