O’Fallon accordionist has original composition performed in Lithuania

Original music of O’Fallon accordionist Amy Jo Sawyer was performed at the “Coupe Mondiale,” World Accordion Event in Kaunas, Lithuania, Sept. 29.
World Accordion Orchestra No. 10 performed in concert directed by Joan Sommers from Kansas City, Missouri.
Ms. Sommers selected Sawyer’s composition “Recuerdos” (Memories) as one of three compositions by American composers for the World Event. The other two compositions performed were “Serenata” by Leroy Anderson, and music from “West Side Story” by Leonard Bernstein. Sawyer performed with the orchestra.
Sawyer attended the week-long event featuring contestants from around the world entering many categories of competition. The final concert of the festival featured the Accordion World Orchestra.
Sawyer maintains a private studio in O’Fallon where she instructs piano and accordion. She received the “Composer of the Year” Award from the Illinois State Music Teachers Association in 2014. She is the accordionist with the St. Louis Symphony and recently performed “The Godfather”, “Ratatouille”, and “Lord of the Ring” Movies with the Symphony.
She also performed in the Muny Orchestra in “Fiddler On The Roof”. Sawyer is also the organist for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in O’Fallon.
