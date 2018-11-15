O’Fallon Fire Calls

Fire Calls
Nov. 5
4:32 p.m. 1041 Weil Road (front of) – Power line arcing against insulator
7:53 p.m. 700 Southview Plaza (rear of) – Power line arcing against fuse
Nov. 6
10:13 p.m. 307 S. Lincoln Ave., Apt. A – Furnace issue
Nov. 7
4:19 p.m. 284 Seven Hills Road (front of) – Vehicle crash
Nov. 8
8:18 p.m. 1189 Langely Drive – Canceled en route (per alarm company/per occupant)
Nov. 9
12:09 p.m. N. Green Mount Road and Cascade Lake Drive – Vehicle Crash
8:55 p.m. Interstate 64 W at 13 mile marker – Mutual aid for Fairview Fire Department
Nov. 10
12:47 a.m. 1713 W. Highway 50 Lot #103 (Castle Acres) – Natural gas odor (stove burner left on)
5:30 a.m. 61 Lake Inez Drive – Mutual aid to East Side Fire Department
9:22 a.m. 758 Erika St. – Malfunctioning smoke detector
12:16 p.m. 1434 Gambier Terrace Court – Malfunctioning smoke detector
11:22 p.m. 262 Henrietta Drive – Malfunctioning smoke detector
Nov. 11
1:26 p.m. 853 Scott Troy Road (rear of) – Illegal burn
