O'Fallon Progress

O’Fallon Fire Calls

For the Progress

November 15, 2018 12:00 AM

Fire Calls

Nov. 5

4:32 p.m. 1041 Weil Road (front of) – Power line arcing against insulator

7:53 p.m. 700 Southview Plaza (rear of) – Power line arcing against fuse

Nov. 6

10:13 p.m. 307 S. Lincoln Ave., Apt. A – Furnace issue

Nov. 7

4:19 p.m. 284 Seven Hills Road (front of) – Vehicle crash

Nov. 8

8:18 p.m. 1189 Langely Drive – Canceled en route (per alarm company/per occupant)

Nov. 9

12:09 p.m. N. Green Mount Road and Cascade Lake Drive – Vehicle Crash

8:55 p.m. Interstate 64 W at 13 mile marker – Mutual aid for Fairview Fire Department

Nov. 10

12:47 a.m. 1713 W. Highway 50 Lot #103 (Castle Acres) – Natural gas odor (stove burner left on)

5:30 a.m. 61 Lake Inez Drive – Mutual aid to East Side Fire Department

9:22 a.m. 758 Erika St. – Malfunctioning smoke detector

12:16 p.m. 1434 Gambier Terrace Court – Malfunctioning smoke detector

11:22 p.m. 262 Henrietta Drive – Malfunctioning smoke detector

Nov. 11

1:26 p.m. 853 Scott Troy Road (rear of) – Illegal burn

