Around Town O’Fallon

Thursday, Nov. 15:
O’Fallon Woman’s Club Meeting — Noon. St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 111 O’Fallon Troy Road, O’Fallon.
Friday, Nov. 16:
O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, burgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza, sides. Eat in or carryout. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.
O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
Friday, Nov. 16 through Sunday, Nov. 18:
26th Annual Lebanon Victorian Holiday — 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 12 to 4 p.m. Sunday. 221 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. Carriage rides, lamplighter, live entertainment, mistletoe gazebo, photos with Father Christmas. facebook.com/LebanonVictorianHoliday or lebanonil.us/victorian-holiday
Saturday, Nov. 17:
Senior Swing Timers Harvest Dance — 7 to 10:30 p.m. American Legion Post 137, 109 N. Penn St., O’Fallon. Featuring DJ Dr. Dee. Cost: $10 for members; $12 for non-members. Open to the public. 618-277-4540.
Festival of Trees — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Featuring more than 70 decorated trees and wreaths. Proceeds to benefit the HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundations to better the community. Admission: Adults $5, seniors and students $3, ages 5 and under free. ofallonfestivaloftrees.com
Bicentennial Performance: ‘Two Faces of Illinois’ History’ — 2 p.m. Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, Interpretive Center Auditorium, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville. Featuring the recreation of a dramatic debate between Territorial Governor Ninian Edwards and Potawatomi Chief Gomo. 618-346-5160 or cahokiamounds.org
Sunday, Nov. 18:
O’Fallon/Shiloh Chamber YOUniversity Workshop — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Public Safety Building, 285 N. Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon. Interactive workshop with tax preparers from Kerber, Eck & Braeckel for small businesses who want to better understand drastic changes in tax law. Also ideal for attorneys and bankers. ofallonchamber.com
Wednesday, Nov. 21:
O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. every Wednesday. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org
Friday, Nov. 23:
9th Annual JOY FM and BOOST 101.9 Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Faith Family Church, 704 N. Green Mount Road, Shiloh. Everyone who attempts to donate blood will receive a special edition “Give Together” long-sleeved T-shirt (while supplies last). To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code joyfm/boost or call 800-733-2767.
