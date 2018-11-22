Shiloh police blotter

Shiloh Police Calls
Nov. 5
12:05 a.m. N. Green Mount Road and Wingate Blvd. – Driving on suspended/revoked license
7:34 a.m. 2300 Block of Richland Prairie Blvd. – Traffic accident over 500
8:08 a.m. 3400 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Theft of lost/mislaid property
2:58 p.m. Air Mobility Drive and Maple St. – Traffic accident over 500
5:18 p.m. 400 Block of Maple St. – Burglary
5:27 p.m. 2400 Block of Lebanon Ave. – Traffic accident injury
6:37 p.m. N. Green Mount Road and Regency Park – Traffic accident over 500
11:40 p.m. 3300 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Missing person/adult male
Nov. 6
9:28 a.m. 500 Block of Shiloh Station Road – Harass/Electronic communication
6:52 p.m. N. Green Mount Road and Lebanon Ave. – Traffic accident over 500
9:26 p.m. 1100 Block of N. Green Mount Road – Driving on suspended/revoked licence
Nov. 7
6:24 a.m. 100 Block of S. Main St. – Traffic accident over 500 (private property)
11:07 a.m. Williamsburg Drive and Lebanon Ave. – Driving on suspended/revoked license
1:03 p.m. Hartman Lane and Lebanon Ave. – Traffic accident over 500
4:52 p.m. N. Green Mount Road and Lebanon Ave. – Traffic accident - hit and run
5:35 p.m. Lebanon Ave. and Anderson Lane – Traffic accident over 500
8:04 p.m. Anderson Land and E. B St. – Driving on suspended/revoked license
11:32 p.m. First block of Meadowbruck Lane – Trespass warning
Nov. 8
11:46 a.m. 2600 Block of Sierra Drive – Sex offender registration
5:11 p.m. Hartman Land and Thouvenot Lane – Traffic accident under 500
5:44 p.m. N. Green Mount Road and Lebanon Ave. – Traffic accident over 500
5:51 p.m. 1100 Block of Hartman Lane – Robbery
Nov. 9
12:02 a.m. 1100 Block of N. Green Mount Road – Traffic accident - hit and run
12:04 p.m. N. Green Mount Road and Cascade Lake Drive – Traffic accident injury
1:43 p.m. 10 Block of Wingate Blvd. – Disorderly conduct
5:59 p.m. 1200 Block of Thouvenot Lane – Suspicious activities/circumstances
6:38 p.m. 100 Block of Christine Drive – Domestic battery/bodily harm
8:23 p.m. N. Green Mount Road and I-64 – Traffic accident over 500
8:29 p.m. N. Green Mount Road and I-64 – Traffic accident under 500
8:49 p.m. N. Green Mount Road and I-64 – Traffic accident over 500
9:01 p.m. N. Main St. and I-64 – Traffic accident over 500
Nov. 10
1:13 a.m. 1500 Block of Hartman Lane – Theft of lost/mislaid property
6:31 p.m. N. Green Mount Road and Frank Scott Parkway – Fleeing/Attempt elude police
6:32 p.m. 2200 Block of Lebanon Ave. – Traffic accident over 500
Nov. 11
9:10 a.m. N. Green Mount Road and Green Mount – Traffic accident over 500
3:08 p.m. N. Green Mount Road and Lebanon Ave. – Traffic accident - hit and run
3:15 p.m. 3200 Block of Cedar Creek Court – Information
5:35 p.m. Air Mobility Drive and Maple St. – Traffic accident over 500
7:21 p.m. Shiloh Station West Road and Willmann Lane – Traffic accident over 500
9:52 p.m. First block of Pleasant View Court – Missing person/juvenile male
Nov. 12
9:12 a.m. First block of Yorkshire Lane – No valid drivers license
1:01 p.m. 1200 Block of Thouvenot Lane – Traffic accident over 500
8:23 p.m. 1700 Block of Frank Scott Parkway East – Traffic accident over 500
Nov. 13
12:43 p.m. 100 Block of Ramona Drive – Use credit card of another
6:49 p.m. 200 Block of Anderson Lane – Driving on suspended/revoked license
Nov. 14
6:06 a.m. 3000 Block of East B St. Road – Domestic disturbance
10:34 a.m. Seibert Road – Abandonment of motor vehicle/towed
12:46 p.m. 3498 Lebanon Ave. – Information
2:05 p.m. First block of Innsbruck Lane – Abandonment of vehicle
10:08 p.m. Seibert Road and Johnston Road – Traffic accident over 500
Nov. 15
4:47 a.m. Hartman Lane and Three Rivers Drive – Traffic accident over 500
2:41 p.m. N. Green Mount Road and Greystone Estates Parkway – Warrant arrest only
5:28 p.m. 4000 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Traffic accident over 500 (private property)
9:52 p.m. 2200 Block of Birmingham Drive – Non-consent dissemination of private images
Nov. 16
6:32 a.m. N. Green Mount Road and I-64 – Traffic accident over 500
6:45 a.m. N. Green Mount Road and I-64 – Traffic accident over 500
7:20 a.m. N. Green Mount Road and I-64 – Traffic accident over 500
7:57 a.m. Frank Scott Parkway East and Fountain Lakes Drive – Traffic accident over 500
4:02 p.m. Hartman Lane and Thouvenot Lane – Traffic accident over 500
5:16 p.m. N. Green Mount Road and Wingate Blvd. – Traffic accident over 500
6:40 p.m. 3400 Block of Lebanon Ave. – DUI/Alcohol
Nov. 17
10:47 a.m. Hartman Lane and Rockwood Drive – Driving on suspended/revoked license
9:37 p.m. 1500 Block of Hartman Lane – Warrant arrest only
Nov. 18
8:23 a.m. 2400 Block of Patrick Drive – Warrant arrest only
10:10 a.m. First block of Rockwood Court – Traffic accident under 500 (private property)
