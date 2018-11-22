O'Fallon Progress

Shiloh police blotter

For the Progress

November 22, 2018 06:00 AM

Shiloh Police Calls

Nov. 5

12:05 a.m. N. Green Mount Road and Wingate Blvd. – Driving on suspended/revoked license

7:34 a.m. 2300 Block of Richland Prairie Blvd. – Traffic accident over 500

8:08 a.m. 3400 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Theft of lost/mislaid property

2:58 p.m. Air Mobility Drive and Maple St. – Traffic accident over 500

5:18 p.m. 400 Block of Maple St. – Burglary

5:27 p.m. 2400 Block of Lebanon Ave. – Traffic accident injury

6:37 p.m. N. Green Mount Road and Regency Park – Traffic accident over 500

11:40 p.m. 3300 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Missing person/adult male

Nov. 6

9:28 a.m. 500 Block of Shiloh Station Road – Harass/Electronic communication

6:52 p.m. N. Green Mount Road and Lebanon Ave. – Traffic accident over 500

9:26 p.m. 1100 Block of N. Green Mount Road – Driving on suspended/revoked licence

Nov. 7

6:24 a.m. 100 Block of S. Main St. – Traffic accident over 500 (private property)

11:07 a.m. Williamsburg Drive and Lebanon Ave. – Driving on suspended/revoked license

1:03 p.m. Hartman Lane and Lebanon Ave. – Traffic accident over 500

4:52 p.m. N. Green Mount Road and Lebanon Ave. – Traffic accident - hit and run

5:35 p.m. Lebanon Ave. and Anderson Lane – Traffic accident over 500

8:04 p.m. Anderson Land and E. B St. – Driving on suspended/revoked license

11:32 p.m. First block of Meadowbruck Lane – Trespass warning

Nov. 8

11:46 a.m. 2600 Block of Sierra Drive – Sex offender registration

5:11 p.m. Hartman Land and Thouvenot Lane – Traffic accident under 500

5:44 p.m. N. Green Mount Road and Lebanon Ave. – Traffic accident over 500

5:51 p.m. 1100 Block of Hartman Lane – Robbery

Nov. 9

12:02 a.m. 1100 Block of N. Green Mount Road – Traffic accident - hit and run

12:04 p.m. N. Green Mount Road and Cascade Lake Drive – Traffic accident injury

1:43 p.m. 10 Block of Wingate Blvd. – Disorderly conduct

5:59 p.m. 1200 Block of Thouvenot Lane – Suspicious activities/circumstances

6:38 p.m. 100 Block of Christine Drive – Domestic battery/bodily harm

8:23 p.m. N. Green Mount Road and I-64 – Traffic accident over 500

8:29 p.m. N. Green Mount Road and I-64 – Traffic accident under 500

8:49 p.m. N. Green Mount Road and I-64 – Traffic accident over 500

9:01 p.m. N. Main St. and I-64 – Traffic accident over 500

Nov. 10

1:13 a.m. 1500 Block of Hartman Lane – Theft of lost/mislaid property

6:31 p.m. N. Green Mount Road and Frank Scott Parkway – Fleeing/Attempt elude police

6:32 p.m. 2200 Block of Lebanon Ave. – Traffic accident over 500

Nov. 11

9:10 a.m. N. Green Mount Road and Green Mount – Traffic accident over 500

3:08 p.m. N. Green Mount Road and Lebanon Ave. – Traffic accident - hit and run

3:15 p.m. 3200 Block of Cedar Creek Court – Information

5:35 p.m. Air Mobility Drive and Maple St. – Traffic accident over 500

7:21 p.m. Shiloh Station West Road and Willmann Lane – Traffic accident over 500

9:52 p.m. First block of Pleasant View Court – Missing person/juvenile male

Nov. 12

9:12 a.m. First block of Yorkshire Lane – No valid drivers license

1:01 p.m. 1200 Block of Thouvenot Lane – Traffic accident over 500

8:23 p.m. 1700 Block of Frank Scott Parkway East – Traffic accident over 500

Nov. 13

12:43 p.m. 100 Block of Ramona Drive – Use credit card of another

6:49 p.m. 200 Block of Anderson Lane – Driving on suspended/revoked license

Nov. 14

6:06 a.m. 3000 Block of East B St. Road – Domestic disturbance

10:34 a.m. Seibert Road – Abandonment of motor vehicle/towed

12:46 p.m. 3498 Lebanon Ave. – Information

2:05 p.m. First block of Innsbruck Lane – Abandonment of vehicle

10:08 p.m. Seibert Road and Johnston Road – Traffic accident over 500

Nov. 15

4:47 a.m. Hartman Lane and Three Rivers Drive – Traffic accident over 500

2:41 p.m. N. Green Mount Road and Greystone Estates Parkway – Warrant arrest only

5:28 p.m. 4000 Block of Green Mount Crossing Drive – Traffic accident over 500 (private property)

9:52 p.m. 2200 Block of Birmingham Drive – Non-consent dissemination of private images

Nov. 16

6:32 a.m. N. Green Mount Road and I-64 – Traffic accident over 500

6:45 a.m. N. Green Mount Road and I-64 – Traffic accident over 500

7:20 a.m. N. Green Mount Road and I-64 – Traffic accident over 500

7:57 a.m. Frank Scott Parkway East and Fountain Lakes Drive – Traffic accident over 500

4:02 p.m. Hartman Lane and Thouvenot Lane – Traffic accident over 500

5:16 p.m. N. Green Mount Road and Wingate Blvd. – Traffic accident over 500

6:40 p.m. 3400 Block of Lebanon Ave. – DUI/Alcohol

Nov. 17

10:47 a.m. Hartman Lane and Rockwood Drive – Driving on suspended/revoked license

9:37 p.m. 1500 Block of Hartman Lane – Warrant arrest only

Nov. 18

8:23 a.m. 2400 Block of Patrick Drive – Warrant arrest only

10:10 a.m. First block of Rockwood Court – Traffic accident under 500 (private property)

