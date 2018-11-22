O’Fallon Around Town

Noon Thursday, Nov. 22, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events are run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Friday, Nov. 23:
▪ 5th Annual Belleville Christkindlmarkt — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Downtown Belleville Public Square. This authentic German-style, open-air Christmas market opens for the season and features international vendors, local artists, German food and drinks. Visit bellevillechristkindlmarkt.com for daily hours and a full schedule of events.
▪ Elton John Rock Tribute — 6:30 p.m. Belleville Public Square. Free and open to the public. For information about VIP tickets: bellevillechristkindlmarkt.com
Friday, Nov. 23 – Sunday, Nov. 25:
▪ Holiday Native American Market Days at Cahokia Mounds — 12 to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site Interpretive Center, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville. Featuring 37 American Indian artists and vendors selling paintings, jewelry, shell work, pottery, silverwork, beadwork, sculpture, blankets and rugs, tiles and mugs, dreamcatchers, moccasins, baskets and much more. cahokiamounds.org
Monday, Nov. 26:
▪ O’Fallon Women Empowering Women meeting — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park, O’Fallon.
Wednesday, Nov. 28:
▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. every Wednesday. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org
Thursday, Nov. 29:
▪ Southwestern Illinois College Pottery & Art Sale — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Schmidt Art Center, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Annual sale features works created by SWIC art students and a few faculty members. Mostly pottery, includes encaustic paintings, jewelry and landscape and abstract paintings. 618-222-5278.
Friday, Nov. 30:
▪ O’Fallon Township High School Madrigal Dinner — 7 p.m. OTHS Milburn Campus, 650 Milburn School Road, O’Fallon. The Renaissance-themed dinner will usher in the holiday season with delightful music, hearty laughter and all-around entertainment with family and friends. Visit facebook.com/events/1705410232898039 for tickets, additional dates and other information.
Saturday, Dec. 1:
▪ A Winter’s Aire — 6 p.m. Corpus Christi Catholic Church Parish Center, 205 Rasp. St., Shiloh. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and include food, wine tasting and entertainment for the evening. Silent auction. Featuring the Washington University Concert Choir. For ticket reservations: 618-632-7614.
Sunday, Dec. 2:
▪ Early Pregnancy class — 1 to 3 p.m. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. Cost: $5, includes Understanding Pregnancy booklet. 618-234-2120, ext. 31260.
Tuesday, Dec. 4:
▪ Memorial Hospital East Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Memorial Hospital, East Community Room, 2nd Floor, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Must be 16 year of age or older to donate and feeling healthy and well the day of the blood drive. Photo ID required. Lunch provided to all donors. Appointments recommended but not required. For appointments, call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code MemorialBelleville.
