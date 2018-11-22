O’fallon Fire Calls

Fire Calls
Nov. 13
9:03 a.m. Imo’s Pizza – Gas pilot light out
12:27 p.m. Carlyle Ave. and Radio Grange Road – Mutual aid to East Side Fire Department/canceled en route
5:45 p.m. 321 Agnes Drive – Unintentional from key pad
Nov. 14
7:15 a.m. 2213 Rachels Way – Gas can venting in garage
1:49 p.m. Cedar Hurst Assisted Living Center – Malfunctioning waterflow alarm
5:45 p.m. Interstate 64 West at 17 mile marker – Vehicle crash
5:48 p.m. Metro Rec Plex – Malfunctioning ammonia alarm
Nov. 15
8:40 a.m. 878 Misty Valley Road – Smell of natural gas in area
9:53 a.m. Mutual aid to Fairview Fire Department
12:30 p.m.St. Elizabeth’s Blvd. and Regency Park – Vehicle hit light pole
Nov. 16
1:13 p.m. 1241 High Valley Lane – Smoke detectors end of life cycle
Nov. 17
11:06 a.m. Joe’s Place Adult Day Care – Dust from sanding drywall
Nov. 18
6:51 p.m. 288 Fawn Oaks Lane – Malfunctioning smoke detector
