Thursday, Dec. 6:
▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society Meeting — 7 p.m. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Includes installation of officers and the holiday party. Members are asked to bring a treat to share.
Friday, Dec. 7:
▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. During inclement weather if Triad Unit 2 School District is closed on the day of sale, the sale will be canceled.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, burgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza, sides. Eat in or carryout. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
Saturday, Dec. 8:
▪ O’Fallon Township Rummage Sale — 7 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, plus household items will be available.
▪ Tinsel Around Town: A Downtown Shopping Event — 12 to 4 p.m. Downtown O’Fallon. Get wrapped up in the holiday ambiance while shopping local, enjoy strolling carolers and live music and warm up by the fire pit. tinselaroundtown.com or facebook.com/events/1287209578086464
▪ St. Louis Classical Guitar Society Concert: Jérôme Mouffe — 8 to 10:30 p.m. The Ethical Society of St. Louis, 9001 Clayton Road, St. Louis. Ticket prices start at $24. 314-567-5566 or stlclassicalguitar.org
Wednesday, Dec. 12:
▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. every Wednesday. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org
