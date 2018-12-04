O’Fallon Police Department is one of 28 in state to be accredited by police chiefs

The O’Fallon Police Department has been accredited by Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police and an awards ceremony was held during the City Council meeting on Dec. 3. Pictured left to right: Lt. Kerry Andrews, Lt. Dave Matevey, Capt. James Cavins, Chief Eric Van Hook, Chief Dan Ryan of the Leland Grove Police Department, Leah Wilson, and Mayor Herb Roach, along with Ryan Lotz, who was Mayor for the Day. Lynn Venhaus