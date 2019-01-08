O’Fallon Around Town

Noon Thursday, Jan. 10, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Thursday, Jan. 10:
▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.
Friday, Jan. 11:
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, burgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza, sides. Eat in or carryout. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
Saturday, Jan. 12:
▪ O’Fallon Township Rummage Sale — 7 a.m. to noon. Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing plus household items will be available.
▪ Meeting on Homelessness and Poverty — 10 a.m. to noon. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St. (enter on C St.), Belleville. A representative from the Homeless Action Council will explain how to get involved in the annual count of homeless people in St. Clair County. Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert will recognize the work of 19 local churches and programs for providing food /meals to the underserved members of the community. Please bring a warm winter item or monetary donation for the Angels of St. Clair County’s Trunk Project. 708-378-1532.
▪ Birds of Winter Raptor Saturdays — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays in January. Audubon Center at Riverlands, 301 Riverlands Way, West Alton. Treehouse Wildlife Center will have a live raptor inside the center to observe up close. 636-899-0090.
▪ Eagle Meet and Greet — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays in January. Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., Alton. Celebrate all things eagle related and see an American Bald Eagle up close. Each Saturday a live American Bald Eagle will be the featured guest. Ask and learn about eagles and their habitats. 800-258-6645.
▪ Chris Knight Band with special guest The Trophy Mules — 8 to 11 p.m. Off Broadway Music Venue, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis. Doors open 7 p.m. Cost: $25 per person. Additional $3 surcharge for those under 18 years of age. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. offbroadwaystl.com
Sunday, Jan. 13:
▪ Birds of Winter Eagle Sundays — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays in January. Audubon Center at Riverlands, 301 Riverlands Way, West Alton. View eagles from the warmth of the center. 636-899-0090.
Monday, Jan. 14:
▪ Sierra Club Speakers’ Series: Libby Reuter — 7:30 to 9 p.m. Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. Sculptor Libby Reuter talks about “Watershed Cairns: Water Marked with Art” and share some of the watershed images she and photographer Joshua Brown have created. Come at 6 p.m. for dinner and meet Reuter. Learn more about the project: watershedcairns.com
Tuesday, Jan. 15:
▪ O’Fallon Candidate Information Meeting — 6 to 6:30 p.m. City Hall Council Chambers, 255 S. Lincoln Ave., O’Fallon. Open to the public. 618-624-4500.
▪ Faith Concert Series: USAF Band of Mid-America — 7 p.m. Faith Lutheran Church, 520 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. The USAF Band of Mid-America will present a Chamber Recital Series concert of outstanding chamber music. Desserts to follow. Free admission. 618-632-5562 or faith-online.org
Wednesday, Jan. 16:
▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. every Wednesday. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org
Friday, Jan. 18:
▪ ‘Are You Smarter Than an 8th Grader?’ Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Cash prizes for first and second place. Mulligans, silent auction, heads and tails, cash bar, prize for best theme-decorated table. Cost: $160 per table of eight or $20 per person before Jan. 10. $25 per person at the door. 618-806-1399 or lifelongmusicofallon.org/trivia-night.html
