OFP 013119 Around Town

Thursday, Jan. 31:
▪ O’Fallon Garden Club 2019 Scholarship Application — Through March 1. Scholarship is for $500 for students studying agriculture or plant sciences. Information and application available at ofallongardenclub.com/scholarship
▪ O’Fallon Township Seniors Lunch & Dance — 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. O’Fallon Township, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Country Western Band performance with a potluck luncheon. Call O’Fallon Township at 618-632-3517 for more information.
▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.
Friday, Feb. 1:
▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on the day of the sale. During inclement weather, if the Triad Unit 2 School District is closed on the day of the sale, the book sale will be canceled. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, burgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza, sides. Eat in or carryout. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
Saturday, Feb. 2:
▪ Wonders of Watercolor — 12 to 1:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Artist Greta Pastorello will show you basic technical instructions before trying them on your own art piece. Space is limited. Register by calling 618-288-1212 or visit glencarbonlibrary.org
Sunday, Feb. 3:
▪ Madison County Historical Society Speaker Series — 2 p.m. Immanuel United Methodist Church, fellowship hall, 800 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Series kicks off with a lecture on the Ramey Tablet and other Mississippian-style tablets. Presented by Bill Iseminger, archaeologist who’s worked at Cahokia Mounds for nearly 48 years and is the current assistant manager of the site. Free and open to the public. 618-656-1294.
Sunday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 24:
▪ Metro Theater Company presents ‘The Hundred Dresses’ — 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 15, 22 and Saturday, Feb. 23, 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24. The Grandel Theatre, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis. Based on the Newbery Honor-winning children’s classic by Eleanor Estes, “The Hundred Dresses” addresses topics of bullying, prejudice and immigration, with a message of tolerance, empathy and understanding. Tickets: $14-$20. 314-932-7414 or metroplays.org
Tuesday, Feb. 5:
▪ St. Clair County Garden Club — 11:30 a.m. Crehan’s, 5500 North Belt West, Belleville. Master Gardener Arla Chevess presents: “Cooking with Herbs and Companion Plants.” Design theme: “I Love You!” incorporates heart-shaped containers, leaves, material shaped into hearts. Laura Torigny presents February’s birth month flowers study: violet and primrose. Open to the public. To place or cancel luncheon reservations, call Dianna McCoy at 618-34-7258.
▪ O’Fallon Garden Club — 6:30 p.m. Katy Cavins Community Center, 308 W. 5th St., O’Fallon. Social hour 6 p.m. Speaker: Amanda Mellenthin, Amelia Carriel Jr. High School science teacher, will discuss how she integrates growing vegetables into her curriculum. Free and open the public. All ages are welcome. ofallongardenclub.com
Wednesday, Feb. 6:
▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. every Wednesday. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org
Thursday, Feb. 7:
▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Topic: Historical Photo Collection of Photographer H.T. Strathmann of Fayetteville, presented by Frank Klostermann. Free and open to the public. stclair-ilgs.org/events
