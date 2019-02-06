OFP 020719 Around Town

Noon Thursday, Feb. 7, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Thursday, Feb. 7:
▪ O’Fallon Garden Club 2019 Scholarship Application — Through March 1. Scholarship is for $500 for students studying agriculture or plant sciences. Information and application available at ofallongardenclub.com/scholarship
▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.
▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Topic: Historical Photo Collection of Photographer H.T. Strathmann of Fayetteville, presented by Frank Klostermann. Free and open to the public. stclair-ilgs.org/events
▪ Looking Glass Prairie Chapter of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution — 7 p.m. Cambridge House, library, 3rd floor, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Social hour 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. Program: Flowers, Bees and Butterflies by Helen Schaal. All ladies welcome. 813-944-9813.
Friday, Feb. 8:
▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, burgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza, sides. Eat in or carryout. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
▪ Mother Son Date Night — 6 to 8 p.m. Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Mothers can take their little boys out for a fun night of bonding over crafts, games, and refreshments. 800-289-2388.
▪ Book Release Event: ‘With Ten Thousand Kisses’ — 6 to 9 p.m. Field House Museum, 634 S. Broadway, St. Louis. Book release of “With Ten Thousand Kisses,” a collection of loving letters by Eugene Field to his wife, Julia. Plans include an evening of music, hors d’oeuvres and remarks by St. Louis personality Charlie Brennan to launch the private publishing of this book. Evening will include romantic harp melodies and an exclusive showing of Julia Field’s wedding dress. Admission: $20 per person. fieldhousemuseum.org
▪ Troy Family Year of Fun: ‘Black Panther’ — 6 p.m. The Activity Center (Spin City), 284 Riggin Road, Troy. Doors open 6 p.m. Movie starts 8 p.m. Leave your wallet at home – everything is free 6 to 8 p.m. Hotdogs, chips, water while supplies last. Balloon animals, caricatures, face paintings, bounce houses. 618-667-8769 or troycoc.com
Friday, Feb. 8 through Sunday, Feb. 10:
▪ St. Louis Woodworking Show — 12 to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. A variety of free seminars featuring everything from “Brush Your Way to a Wicked Good Finish” to “Understanding the Design Software CAD/CAM Design 101” for digital wood carvers. Most classes are free; some paid seminars available.
Saturday, Feb. 9:
▪ O’Fallon Township Rummage Sale — 7 a.m. to noon. Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Men’s, women’s, children’s clothing, household items available.
▪ Big Eyes, Big Minds International Children’s Film Festival of St. Louis — 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Anheuser-Busch Theater, St. Louis Zoo, Government Drive, St. Louis. Features award-winning films made for kids and sometimes by kids. Admission per screening is $9 for ages two and older. Under age two are free. Visit stlzoo.org/filmfest for show times, film descriptions and other information.
▪ Galactic Star Wars Valentine’s Day — 1 to 3 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. A Star Wars-themed Valentine’s celebration for all ages. Themed crafts, refreshments. Robotics display that children can explore and play with. 618-288-1212.
Tuesday, Feb. 12:
▪ Book Club — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Discussing “What Alice Forgot” by Liane Moriarty. A complete reading list with meeting dates available online. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
Wednesday, Feb. 13:
▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. every Wednesday. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org
Thursday, Feb. 14:
▪ Valentine Karaoke with KJ Sheel — 8 p.m. to midnight. Blueberry Hill, 6504 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis. Love songs and break-up songs only. Free admission. Must be 21 or older. blueberryhill.com
Wednesday, Feb. 20 and Thursday, Feb. 21:
▪ AARP Safe Driving for Seniors — 12 to 4 p.m. both days. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Two-day course designed to help older driver improve their driving skills. Cost: $15 for AARP members, $20 for non-members. AARP members must being their card to the class. Pre-register by calling 618-632-3517.
Thursday, Feb. 21:
▪ O’Fallon Township Senior Committee — 5:30 p.m. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Dinner and entertainment. O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost: $3. Reservation deadline Feb. 15. 618-632-3517.
