With zoning changes, O’Fallon council clears path for several new developments

With its continued focus on growth, O’Fallon moved forward with a large slate of annexation and zoning changes recently that added two medical office buildings, a senior living complex, hotel and car wash to its business roster.
The city also put more plans into place to spur development around Interstate 64 Exit 21. The City Council already has approved four resolutions addressing preliminary plats and annexation agreements and eight ordinances amending zoning and adding annexations.
Mayor Herb Roach said the city is setting the ground work for several items that will play an important role in future projects.
“I believe that it will have a very positive long-term effect on the community,” Roach said.
About 27 acres were annexed on the east side of Seven Hills Road, north of East Wesley Drive, and rezoned for a mixed-use development. The property was owned by Richard Kurtz and Geralyn Waschevski, with contract purchasers Richard Gorazd and Jeff Mugg, who are leading the senior living construction.
The council approved the preliminary plat for the project, which includes a 92-bed assisted living and memory care building, a 30-unit independent care building and 18 independent living cottages.
The senior living complex will be next to individual home sites that will include property maintenance for the residents, which is a popular amenity geared towards people “aging in place,” who prefer not having to worry about maintenance.
Rusty Modesty of EROP’s request for a Rainstorm Car Wash was approved on 5.2 acres at Frank Scott Parkway and Hartman Lane, the most controversial zoning proposal in previous discussions.
The council approved the zoning amendment ordinance, with the revised site plans, for the construction of a new 3,450 square foot tunnel car wash with 12 vacuum stations and the potential for a 31,200 square feet of future office use.
Concerns about traffic flow at the busy intersection that has a bank, gas station/convenience store and pharmacy on the other three corners were addressed in a site plan revision.
The city staff recommended that the plan allow for up to 20 cars to be stacked before it affected the road.
The proposed development also consists of a subdivision to split the 2.56 acres property on the corner into a 1.07-acre lot (car wash) and a 1.17-acre (future office building), with a portion to be dedicated to St. Clair County for potential roadway improvements and a detention pond.
When considering the preliminary plat resolution, Alderman John Drolet said he did not think the car wash was a good fit for the fourth corner, and initially voted no, along with Randolph.
“There’s a problem obviously with the traffic flow. It doesn’t fit,” he said.
Ward 3 Alderman Matt Gilreath said Rainstorm has met or exceeded every requirement. He said it was the kind of business that is community-oriented, gives back to the community and wants to be a part of it.
“These are the kinds of people I want in my community,” he said.
Ward 5 Alderman Christopher Monroe said a growing community will have problems with growth, but that the company has followed every ordinance and bent over backwards to comply with everything the city has asked of them.
Rainstorm Car Wash has locations in three states, primarily central Illinois, and recently opened three in Lexington, Ky. The O’Fallon spot would be their 16th.
The Regency Park Medical Offices minor subdivision also received the go-ahead. Shelton Investments will subdivide a property at 301 Regency Park of 5.324 acres to create a lot for the recently approved medical office building project.
Justin Floyd of Green Mount Enterprises requested a planned use for 3.60 acres and was approved to build a 30,882 square foot, 1-story, 2-tenant medical office building plus associated parking and landscaping, with cross-access documentation included.
Another medical building on Hartman Lane received a go-ahead. Todd Holland of Holland Properties sought a planned use approval for construction of a 10,010 square-foot, 1-story, multi-tenant medical office building at 208 Hartman Lane, which is a 1.44-acre parcel of land located between Highway 50 and Central Park.
Parking and landscape are included in the plan, but city staff has required additional landscaping to help reduce the impact of vehicle headlights shining on the residential properties across Hartman Lane. They also stipulated the office hours of operation must specify to be closed by 11 p.m.
On vacant property that was previously approved for an 8,615 square-foot restaurant, a new 108-room, 4-story Fairfield Inn at Central Park by Marriott International will be developed by Darrell Shelton. The building is southeast of the existing Gold’s Gym. The council approved the planned use.
For development opportunities near Exit 21 on Interstate 64, near Ill. 158 and the MidAmerica Airport, the city Ok’d annexation agreements with land owners so that utilities can be provided.
City planners have identified this area as one of great potential, ideal for light manufacturing and distribution centers.
O’Fallon will annex 213.27 acres, owned by trustee Joseph C. Maskal, which is on the northwest quadrant of Shiloh Valley Township Line Road and Rieder Road.
An ordinance adding incentives to the St. Clair County MidAmerica Enterprise Zone moved forward and is up for approval at the Feb. 19 meeting.
Roach said water is already out in the Rieder Road area, but the annexation will allow for sewer work to be done near Ill. 158.
