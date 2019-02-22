OFP 022819 Around Town

Noon Thursday, Feb. 28, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Thursday, Feb. 28:
▪ O’Fallon Garden Club 2019 Scholarship Application — Through March 1. Scholarship is for $500 for students studying agriculture or plant sciences. Information and application available at ofallongardenclub.com/scholarship
▪ O’Fallon Woman’s Club — 12 p.m. St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 111 O’Fallon Troy Road, O’Fallon.
▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.
▪ Organ/Tissue Donor Program — 6 to 7 p.m. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. A representative from the Organ/Tissue Donor Program, Life Goes On, will be present for those who wish to be added to the registry. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ Habitat for Humanity Family Selection Meeting — 7 p.m. O’Fallon Public Safety Building, 285 Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon. O’Fallon Chapter Lewis & Clark Habitat for Humanity will provide information about the organization and the process of family Selection and qualifying for the next build happening in late spring.
Friday, March 1:
▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main, Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during library hours or on day of sale.
▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, burgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza, sides. Eat in or carryout. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
Saturday, March 2:
▪ Habitat for Humanity Family Selection Meeting — 12 p.m. O’Fallon Public Safety Building, 285 Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon. O’Fallon Chapter Lewis & Clark Habitat for Humanity will provide information about the organization and the process of family Selection and qualifying for the next build happening in late spring.
▪ Hunter Safety Class — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2 and 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, March 4. Klucker Hall, 14 Park Drive, Shiloh. Students will need to attend both classes and pass a test to obtain their IDNR Hunter Safety Card. The class is free, and there is no age limit. Students may register online at shilohspurs.org or by calling Kari 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 618-624-5000, ext. 1136. Hosted by the Shiloh Spurs Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation.
▪ Friends of Valley View Cemetery Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Tri-Township Park Community Center, 410 Wickcliffe St., Troy. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Soda and popcorn provided. May bring snacks and beverages. Prizes, 50/50, head and tails game. Cost: $20 per person. Maximum of 10 per table. Only 15 tables available. For reservations, 618-980-9095 or friendsofvalleyviewcemetery@gmail.com
Tuesday, March 5:
▪ O’Fallon Garden Club — 6 p.m. Katy Cavins Community Center, 308 W. Fifth St., O’Fallon. Speaker: Kurt Ranger, discussing the benefits of healthy soil. Free and open to the public. All ages welcome. ofallongardenclub.com or facebook.com/events/813683315664804
▪ Global Warming Demystified — 6:30 p.m. O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. Dr. Jeffrey Bennett, astrophysicist and author, presents a free program on global warming. 618-632-3783 or ofpl.info
Wednesday, March 6:
▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. every Wednesday. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org
▪ The Empty Bowl Luncheon — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Simple meal of soup bread and water served with 100 percent of profits going to O’Fallon/Shiloh Food Pantry. 618-616-5371 or facebook.com/events/382311525914097
Thursday, March 7:
▪ Candidate Forum: O’Fallon School District 203 Candidates — 6:30 p.m. City Council Chambers, 255 S. Lincoln, O’Fallon. A chance for residents to get to know the candidates and gather information needed to make an informed vote. For contested races only. 618-632-3377.
▪ Illinois Trekkers Volkssport Club — 6:30 p.m. Faith Lutheran Church, 520 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. Join the group that enjoys fun, fitness and friendship. Refreshments following meeting. trudyduffman@yahoo.com or illinois-trekkers.org
▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 26 N. Church St., Belleville. John Keck leads a journey for “Illinois and the History of the West.” stclair-ilgs.org/events
Tuesday, March 12:
▪ Picky Eaters vs. Problem Feeders — 6 to 8 p.m. Memorial Hospital East, Community Conference Room, second floor, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Program to assist parents and caregivers regarding troubles feeding children ages 18 months to 7 years old. Free. Registration required. 833-607-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events
Thursday, March 14:
▪ Candidate Forum: Aldermanic Candidates for Wards 2, 4, 5, 6 & 7 — 6:30 p.m. City Council Chambers, 255 S. Lincoln, O’Fallon. A chance for residents to get to know the candidates and gather information needed to make an informed vote. For contested races only. 618-632-3377.
