Around Town

Thursday, March 7:
▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.
▪ Candidate Forum: O’Fallon School District 203 Candidates — 6:30 p.m. City Council Chambers, 255 S. Lincoln, O’Fallon. A chance for residents to get to know the candidates and gather information needed to make an informed vote. For contested races only. Broadcasting live on Charter Cable Channel 993 and AT&T U-Verse Channel 99. 618-632-3377.
▪ Illinois Trekkers Volkssport Club — 6:30 p.m. Faith Lutheran Church, 520 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. Join the group that enjoys fun, fitness and friendship. Refreshments following meeting. trudyduffman@yahoo.com or illinois-trekkers.org
▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 26 N. Church St., Belleville. John Keck leads a journey for “Illinois and the History of the West.” stclair-ilgs.org/events
Friday, March 8:
▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, burgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza, sides. Eat in or carryout. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
Saturday, March 9:
▪ O’Fallon Kiwanis Club Spaghetti Dinner — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert, drink. Takeouts available. Cost: $10 adults, $5 kids under 10, $25 family.
Sunday, March 10:
▪ Friedens Annual Sausage Dinner — 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friedens United Church of Christ, 207 E. Center, Troy. All-you-can-eat grilled pork sausage, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, sauerkraut, applesauce, dessert, beverage. Cost: $10 adults, $5 children ages 5-10, 4 and under eat free. Dine in or carry out. Curbside carryout is $10 and can be ordered by calling 618-667-6535.
Monday, March 11:
▪ Preschool Information Fair — 6:30 to 8 p.m. O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. Representatives from various schools will be on hand to discuss programs, fees and general information. Fun giveaways and refreshments. 618-632-3783 or ofpl.info
Tuesday, March 12:
▪ Picky Eaters vs. Problem Feeders — 6 to 8 p.m. Memorial Hospital East, Community Conference Room, second floor, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Program to assist parents and caregivers regarding troubles feeding children ages 18 months to 7 years old. Free. Registration required. 833-607-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events
Wednesday, March 13:
▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. every Wednesday. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org
Thursday, March 14:
▪ Pi Day Celebration — 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. The library will partner with Sylvan Learning Center, Gia’s Pizza and local bakeries for a 1-hour celebration of Pi Day. Activities included. For first grade students and older. 618-632-3783 or ofpl.info
▪ Candidate Forum: Aldermanic Candidates for Wards 2, 4, 5, 6 & 7 — 6:30 p.m. City Council Chambers, 255 S. Lincoln, O’Fallon. A chance for residents to get to know the candidates and gather information needed to make an informed vote. For contested races only. Broadcasting live on Charter Cable Channel 993 and AT&T U-Verse Channel 99. 618-632-3377.
Thursday, March 21:
▪ O’Fallon Township Senior Committee — 5:30 p.m. 801 E. State. St., O’Fallon. Dinner and entertainment. For O’Fallon residents only. Cost: $3. Reservation deadline: March 15.
Saturday, March 23:
▪ Home Alone Class — 9 to 10:30 a.m. Memorial Hospital East, second floor community conference room, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Class to help parents and children physically, mentally, socially and emotionally to assess if they are ready to stay home alone. Cost: $25 per family. Registration required: 314-454-5437.
Monday, March 25:
▪ Colorectal Cancer Awareness presentation — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Memorial Hospital East, second floor community conference room, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Topics include prevention of colorectal cancer, risk factors, screening recommendations, signs and symptoms and treatment options. Registration required: 833-607-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events
Saturday, March 30:
▪ Bowl for Kids’ Sake — 1 to 3 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. St. Clair Bowl, 5950 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Sign up now to help raise money for kids in Clinton, Monroe, Madison and St. Clair counties. Participants will enjoy two free hours of bowling with friends and co-workers. Free pizza, free shoe rental, prizes. Individuals must raise a minimum of $100 in pledges. bbbsil.org/bfks
