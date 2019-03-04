Delaney’s Donations upcoming fundraisers

Delaney Hall has planned the following fundraisers this spring:
Charity Poker Tournament (Texas Hold ‘Em)
- Saturday, March 30
- 3-9 p.m.
- Randy’s Rescue Ranch
- Entry fee: $60 if prepaid by March 15 or $75 at the door.
- Limited seating. Email Eric Hall at ralphy62@yahoo.com or call/text at 618-979-3130.
- Bring own snacks and drinks. Water and soda available for purchase.
Eat Pizza to Raise Some Dough
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
- Monday, April 1
- 4-10 p.m.
- Dewey’s Pizza
- 425 Regency Park in O’Fallon
- Dine in or carry out. Bring paper certificate or via a mobile device and up to 20 percent of food and beverage purchases will be donated to Randy’s Rescue Ranch. Only valid at O’Fallon, Illinois, Location.
Gia’s Pizza
- Wednesday, April 24
- Scott Kaiser, owner
- 102 W. State St.
- Portion of proceeds to be donated to Randy’s Rescue Ranch.
Trivia Night/Silent Auction
- Saturday, May 18
- O’Fallon KC Hall
Comments