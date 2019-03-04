O'Fallon Progress

Delaney’s Donations upcoming fundraisers

By Lynn Venhaus

March 04, 2019 03:31 PM

O'Fallon

Delaney Hall has planned the following fundraisers this spring:

Charity Poker Tournament (Texas Hold ‘Em)

  • Saturday, March 30
  • 3-9 p.m.
  • Randy’s Rescue Ranch
  • Entry fee: $60 if prepaid by March 15 or $75 at the door.
  • Limited seating. Email Eric Hall at ralphy62@yahoo.com or call/text at 618-979-3130.
  • Bring own snacks and drinks. Water and soda available for purchase.

Eat Pizza to Raise Some Dough

  • Monday, April 1
  • 4-10 p.m.
  • Dewey’s Pizza
  • 425 Regency Park in O’Fallon
  • Dine in or carry out. Bring paper certificate or via a mobile device and up to 20 percent of food and beverage purchases will be donated to Randy’s Rescue Ranch. Only valid at O’Fallon, Illinois, Location.

Gia’s Pizza

  • Wednesday, April 24
  • Scott Kaiser, owner
  • 102 W. State St.
  • Portion of proceeds to be donated to Randy’s Rescue Ranch.

Trivia Night/Silent Auction

  • Saturday, May 18
  • O’Fallon KC Hall

  Comments  