O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber honoring community-minded businesses

The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce will again honor several businesses at this year’s 43rd Annual Salute to Business Awards.
This year, the Chamber will recognize
- Memorial Hospital East Medical Office Building Phase 1 (Economic Impact);
- Cope Marine (Small Business of the Year);
- Brad McMillin for renovation of historic City Hall (Beautification);
- The Tye-Dyed Iguana (Spirit of the Chamber Award);
- Janelle Hensler (Ambassador Impact Award); and
- Wolfersberger Funeral Home (Community Service sponsored by the Rotary Clubs in O’Fallon).
The awards are celebrated at a luncheon April 10 at the Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park, O’Fallon. Registration starts at 11:15 a.m. and the program begins promptly at 11:45 a.m.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Tickets are $34; reservations required. Visit the Chamber (116 E. 1st St., O’Fallon), email the Chamber at chamber@ofallonchamber.com, call them at 632-3377, or visit them at OFallonChamber.com to reserve a ticket for the luncheon or for more information.
RSVP by April 4. Sponsorships are also available.
Comments