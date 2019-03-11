O’Fallon Around Town

Noon Thursday, March 14, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Thursday, March 14:
▪ Pi Day Celebration — 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. The library will partner with Sylvan Learning Center, Gia’s Pizza and local bakeries for a 1-hour celebration of Pi Day. Activities included. For first grade students and older. 618-632-3783 or ofpl.info
▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.
▪ Candidate Forum: Aldermanic Candidates for Wards 2, 4, 5, 6 & 7 — 6:30 p.m. City Council Chambers, 255 S. Lincoln, O’Fallon. A chance for residents to get to know the candidates and gather information needed to make an informed vote. For contested races only. Broadcasting live on Charter Cable Channel 993 and AT&T U-Verse Channel 99. 618-632-3377.
Friday, March 15:
▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, burgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza, sides. Eat in or carryout. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
Saturday, March 16:
▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. During inclement weather, call library day of event to see if sale is canceled. 618-667-2133.
▪ 1980s Murder Mystery Dinner — 5:30 p.m. Firemen’s Hall, 9510 Collinsville Road, Collinsville. Tickets $55 per person, includes dinner buffet, murder mystery show, unlimited draft beer/soda. Dress like it’s the ‘80s. Purchase tickets at troymaryvillecoc.com/mmd
Tuesday, March 19:
▪ Presentation and Ice Cream Social — 2:30 p.m. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Ian Milster, representing Amedisys Home Health, speaks on the importance and differences of physical and occupational therapy. Event accompanied by ice cream. 618-624-9900.
▪ O’Fallon Historical Society: Wolfersberger Funeral Home Tour (Rescheduled from February) — 7 p.m. O’Fallon Historical Society Museum, 101 W. State St. Meet at the museum first, then group will proceed to the funeral home, subject to availability. The funeral home, located at 102 W. Washington St., was built in 1867 and is an O’Fallon historic landmark. ofallonhistory.net
Wednesday, March 20:
▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. every Wednesday. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org
Thursday, March 21:
▪ O’Fallon Township Senior Committee — 5:30 p.m. 801 E. State. St., O’Fallon. Dinner and entertainment. For O’Fallon residents only. Cost: $3. Reservation deadline: March 15.
Friday, March 22:
▪ Cambridge House Sock Hop — 2 to 4 p.m. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Includes a dance floor and DJ. Refreshments provided. Free and open to the public. Bring friends. 618-624-9900.
Saturday, March 23:
▪ Home Alone Class — 9 to 10:30 a.m. Memorial Hospital East, second floor community conference room, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Class to help parents and children physically, mentally, socially and emotionally to assess if they are ready to stay home alone. Cost: $25 per family. Registration required: 314-454-5437.
Monday, March 25:
▪ Colorectal Cancer Awareness presentation — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Memorial Hospital East, second floor community conference room, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Topics include prevention of colorectal cancer, risk factors, screening recommendations, signs and symptoms and treatment options. Registration required: 833-607-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events
Saturday, March 30:
▪ Bowl for Kids’ Sake — 1 to 3 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. St. Clair Bowl, 5950 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Sign up now to help raise money for kids in Clinton, Monroe, Madison and St. Clair counties. Participants will enjoy two free hours of bowling with friends and co-workers. Free pizza, free shoe rental, prizes. Individuals must raise a minimum of $100 in pledges. bbbsil.org/bfks
▪ A Night at the ‘Mouse’ Races — 7 p.m. Corpus Christi Parish Center, 205 Rasp St., Shiloh. Doors open 6 p.m. Games throughout the evening, 50/50 mouse roulette, 50/50 drawing, big six wheel, booze raffle. Tickets available for purchase after all Masses and in the parish office. Bring your own food and drinks. Cost: $10 per person in advance, $15 at the door. Can reserve a table for parties of eight or more. 618-632-7614.
