CSX to use train tracks in O’Fallon this week

The city of O’Fallon was notified by CSX that they plan on using the train tracks in O’Fallon this week to retrieve some of their rail cars which have been stored on the tracks near Aviston, Illinois.
Here are the details:
- This is expected to take place between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday;
- A single locomotive will be traveling eastbound through town at 10 miles per hour. Every crossing will be staffed by a CSX police officer and CSX flaggers;
- Thursday or Friday (unknown time);
- A locomotive will be transporting approximately 210 rail cars westbound through town at 10 MPH. Once again, every crossing will be staffed with CSX flaggers and CSX police. This second trip will likely cause delays of 10-15 minutes per crossing.
Exact times or date for the return trip were not known as of Tuesday afternoon, but the city will be in constant contact with CSX and post again when they know further details.
