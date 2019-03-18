O’Fallon Around Town

Noon Thursday, March 21, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: O’Fallon Progress Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.
Thursday, March 21:
▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Friday, March 22:
▪ Cambridge House Sock Hop — 2 to 4 p.m. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Includes a dance floor and DJ. Refreshments provided. Free and open to the public. Bring friends. 618-624-9900.
▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, burgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza, sides. Eat in or carryout. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
▪ SIUE Friends of Art 42nd Annual Auction — 7 p.m. Art West Gallery, Art and Design West building, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Edwardsville. Doors open 6 p.m. Auction to offer original artworks donated by faculty, visiting artists, alumni, friends and advanced students. Additional works available in a silent auction. Tickets $7 for general public (available at door) and free for students, auction donors and members of the Friends of Art. Images of artwork to be auctioned and more information available at foasiue.squarespace.com or facebook.com/events/329182501025963
Monday, March 25:
▪ O’Fallon Women Empowering Women — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park, O’Fallon. facebook.com/events/251540212394951
▪ Colorectal Cancer Awareness presentation — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Memorial Hospital East, second floor community conference room, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Topics include prevention of colorectal cancer, risk factors, screening recommendations, signs and symptoms and treatment options. Registration required: 833-607-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events
Tuesday, March 26:
▪ CCWGA Golf for Women — 9:30 a.m. Cardinal Creek Golf Club, 1192 Golf Course Road, Scott AFB. The Cardinal Creek Women’s Golf Association meets on Tuesday mornings and has 18 and 9 hole groups. Open to all women. Arrange for Base access if needed by calling 618-744-1400. For league information call Linda at 618-960-6173.
▪ American Diabetes Association Alert Day — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Health Center Lobby, 3 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. Take a free, one-minute type 2 diabetes risk test and learn more about available resources. 618-234-2120 or steliz.org
Wednesday, March 27:
▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. every Wednesday. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org
Thursday, March 28:
▪ O’Fallon Woman’s Club 12th Annual Red, White & Blue Breakfast — 6 to 9 a.m. Public Safety Building, 285 N. 7 Hills Road, O’Fallon.
▪ Healthier Together Summit — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Faith Family Church, 704 N. Green Mount Road, Shiloh. Join the movement and learn how your organization can become a force of change to identify and implement new pathways to improve overall health. Tickets $25-$40. facebook.com/events/1022475467944934
▪ O’Fallon Garden Club District V Meeting Registration — 9 a.m. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Guest speaker: Jeanne Carbone from MoBot will discuss Therapeutic Horticulture. 757-751-5965 or 618-407-2471.
▪ ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ presented by O’Fallon Township High School — 7 p.m. OTHS Milburn Campus, 650 Milburn School Road, O’Fallon. Based on the 1996 Disney film and Victor Hugo’s 1831 novel, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” tells the story of Quasimodo, the hunchbacked bell-ringer of Notre Dame, and his desire to one day be a part of the outside world. Additional performances March 29 and 30. facebook.com/events/332615430670842
Saturday, March 30:
▪ Metro East Model Railroad Club Open House — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Old Town Hall/Fire House, 180 Summit St., Glen Carbon. See trains running on 18-by-27-foot HO scale layout. Free and open to the public. 618-476-9228, 618-531-1589 or trainweb.org/memrc
▪ A Night at the ‘Mouse’ Races — 7 p.m. Corpus Christi Parish Center, 205 Rasp St., Shiloh. Doors open 6 p.m. Games throughout the evening, 50/50 mouse roulette, 50/50 drawing, big six wheel, booze raffle. Tickets available for purchase after all Masses and in the parish office. Bring your own food and drinks. Cost: $10 per person in advance, $15 at the door. Can reserve a table for parties of eight or more. 618-632-7614.
Wednesday, April 10:
▪ 43rd Annual Salute to Business Awards — 11:15 a.m. Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park, O’Fallon. Registration 11:15 a.m. Program starts 11:45 a.m. Tickets are $34. Reservations required. RSVP by April 4. 618-632-3377 or chamber@ofallonchamber.com
Saturday, April 13:
▪ Bowl for Kids’ Sake — 1 to 3 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. St. Clair Bowl, 5950 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Sign up now to help raise money for kids in Clinton, Monroe, Madison and St. Clair counties. Participants will enjoy two free hours of bowling with friends and co-workers. Free pizza, free shoe rental, prizes. Individuals must raise a minimum of $100 in pledges. bbbsil.org/bfks
Comments