OTHS boys lacrosse team posts win in Tennessee, sits at 6-2 on season

The O’Fallon boys varsity lacrosse team recently traveled to Tennessee.
The Panthers (6-2) played a strong Jordan High School team from North Carolina and lost their first game of the season. The boys bounced back the following morning, defeating Christian Presbyterian Academy, a high school team from Tennessee, in a close game that ended 15-12.
Finally, the Panthers played Franklin High School, another local team, in the afternoon and came up a little short, falling 14-10.
The Panthers are scheduled to host Rockwood Summit at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and St. Mary’s at 6 p.m. Thursday.
