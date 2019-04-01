O'Fallon Progress

OTHS boys lacrosse team posts win in Tennessee, sits at 6-2 on season

For the Progress

April 01, 2019 02:07 PM

O’Fallon goalie Tommy Fulford (No. 34) and Will Dunlap (No. 22) await the shot on goal as Braden Gaab (No. 2) attempts the block during a recent game.
O’Fallon goalie Tommy Fulford (No. 34) and Will Dunlap (No. 22) await the shot on goal as Braden Gaab (No. 2) attempts the block during a recent game. Provided
O’Fallon goalie Tommy Fulford (No. 34) and Will Dunlap (No. 22) await the shot on goal as Braden Gaab (No. 2) attempts the block during a recent game. Provided

The O’Fallon boys varsity lacrosse team recently traveled to Tennessee.

The Panthers (6-2) played a strong Jordan High School team from North Carolina and lost their first game of the season. The boys bounced back the following morning, defeating Christian Presbyterian Academy, a high school team from Tennessee, in a close game that ended 15-12.

Finally, the Panthers played Franklin High School, another local team, in the afternoon and came up a little short, falling 14-10.

The Panthers are scheduled to host Rockwood Summit at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and St. Mary’s at 6 p.m. Thursday.

  Comments  