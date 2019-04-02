O’Fallon City Council moves public works projects forward

The O’Fallon Progress The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon.

Seven Hills Road work was among the infrastructure improvements that received go-aheads from the O’Fallon City Council on Monday.





For the Seven Hills Road resurfacing project from the Roundabout to O’Fallon Troy Road, the council approved an IDOT preliminary engineering services agreement with Oates Associates and for the use of $77,000 in motor fuel tax funds.

The council agreed to pay for additional design work for Wastewater Treatment Plant improvements for Phase 2, increasing the contract with HMG Engineers for professional services from $409,500 to $505,750.

An agreement with Dixon Engineering Inc. was approved for water storage tank improvements at the Seven Hills Road and State Street Water Towers for $50,176.10.

Public Works Director Jeff Taylor will attend the next Town Hall meeting to review some of the projects underway or planned for the city. A quarterly Town Hall meeting is set for April 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers.

In another step towards Rieder Road economic development, the council authorized the mayor to sign an Intergovernmental Agreement with School Districts 90 and 203 for the Mid-America Enterprise Zone.

The council advanced a rezoning request for a veterinary clinic with boarding and kenneling after further tweaks by the Planning Commission and Community Development Committee to include an updated sound study satisfying conditions raised because of barking dogs.

James Bollmeyer sought a proposed planned use for Advanced Veterinary Center at 706 and 800 E. Highway 50. The 3.5-acre site has two buildings with approximately 21,000 square feet total office space and was previously occupied by Memorial Healthcare but has been vacant since January 2018.

The proposed development will utilize the existing buildings to provide veterinary services, including exams, imaging, routine surgeries, and overnight boarding. No changes will be made to the interior floorplan and no outdoor animal runs will be provided. Dedicated dog-walking areas will be enclosed with a 6-foot vinyl privacy fence and will include artificial grass to facilitate proper waste removal.

The staff recommended the dedicated dog-walking areas must be fenced with a 6-foot vinyl fence, and another 6-foot vinyl fence must be provided along the rear of the parking lot. Recommendations for lighting, parking and signage were also included.

In other action, the National Association of Letter Carriers in the O’Fallon Post Office were approved for a roadblock to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association at the intersection of State and Lincoln from 2-6 p.m. Oct. 18 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19.

A resolution declaring a surplus of funds in the special tax allocation fund for the city’s Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Project Areas — TIF #1 Corridor 158 (Rasp Farm), TIF District #3 Central Park, TIF District #4 Highway 50/Scott Troy Road, TIF District #5 Central City — was approved.

This is required by the Illinois Tax Increment Allocation Redevelopment Act when declaring a surplus (pass through), according to city documents. The pass through amount of $629,734.49 is sent to the county collector, who distributes this amount to the respective taxing districts in the same manner and proportion as the most recent distribution by the county collector to the affected districts of real property taxes from real property in the redevelopment project areas.

The amount of $300,343.06 represents the balance in the TIF #1-158 Corridor (Rasp Farm) account to be per the Intergovernmental Agreement. The amount of $182,322.76 represents the pass through amounts from TIF #3-Central Park from Menards, Commercial R.E. LLC (Gander Mountain property) and Central Park Retail redevelopment agreements. The amount of $144,177.97 represents the pass through amounts from TIF #4 from Highway 50/Scott Troy Road-Metroplex. The remaining balance of $2,890.70 represents the pass through from those parcels in TIF #5-Central City TIF area.

O’Fallon Mayor Herb Roach received permission to sign the memorandum of understanding regarding the Lower Silver Creek Watershed Plan, which identifies issues and makes recommendations that will decrease flood damage, improve water quality, restore fish and wildlife habitat, and encourage wise stormwater infrastructure in areas draining to Silver Creek in St. Clair County.

The memorandum does not obligate the city to spend any money or commit to any specific project, but is intended for the region to show general support for Scott AFB and the watershed plan.

The council approved redevelopment agreements with 105 East First and with Brad McMillin Realty. These concern the building at 105-109 E. 1st Street and a building at 131 E. 1st Street.

The TIF Redevelopment Agreements for 105 East First and McMillin allows for 75 percent of the property tax increment generated by the property to be returned to the property owner, as the project is located within the Central City TIF.

For the first one, the project is estimated to have maximum total eligible costs of $1,017,180. However, the total amount of these costs to be recovered by 105 East First, LLC is ultimately dependent upon final receipts of eligible costs. And the final taxable value of the building is when the project is complete.

For McMillin Realty, the project is estimated to have maximum total eligible costs of $93,000. However, the total amount of these costs to be recovered is ultimately dependent upon final receipts of eligible costs and the final taxable value of the building is when the project is complete.

The council approved the changes for an amendment regarding law enforcement’s access to hotel and motel registries.

Additional meeting notes