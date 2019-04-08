OTHS varsity boys lacrosse team splits two games, plays in charity event against girls team

The O’Fallon Progress The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon.

The O’Fallon varsity boys lacrosse team split two home games last week.

The boys lost 7-1 to a strong Rockwood Summit team, but rebounded nicely later in the week with a dominating 14-4 victory against St. Mary’s High School.

On Saturday, both the JV and varsity boys lacrosse teams played in the annual boys vs. girls charity event. This year the kids played in honor of coach Terry Williamson, who died of cancer last year.

The boys and girls programs teamed up with the local community and raised more than $2,000 for the American Cancer Society. The annual event started in 2011 and has raised more than $20,000 in the fight against cancer.