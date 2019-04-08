O’Fallon Around Town

The O’Fallon Progress The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The O'Fallon Progress serves readers in O'Fallon.

Thursday, April 11:

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ Taste of the Area Fundraiser — 5 to 8 p.m. Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park, O’Fallon. Tickets are $25 per person and available at the door. 618-939-3434.

▪ ‘Bees in Your Backyard’ — 6 to 8 p.m. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Jim Harper, Charlie Pitts and David Paeth will teach two classes about the bees in your backyard. Fee: $20. For all ages. Registration required. 618-206-4379 or ofallonparksandrec.com/product/bees-in-your-backyard

▪ House Rabbit Society Meeting — 7 p.m. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Does your bunny need a nail trim? Anyone interested in pet bunnies is welcome to attend the free meeting. 618-632-2940.

Friday, April 12:

▪ AARP Tax-Aide Service — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ International Studies Day — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Meridian Ballroom, Morris University Center, Edwardsville. Information booths, presentations, food and refreshments, activities and more. Free and open to the public. siue.edu/artsandsciences/internationalstudies

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, several side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

Saturday, April 13:

▪ O’Fallon Township Rummage Sale — 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, plus household items will be available.

▪ Fight Parkinson’s: Rock Steady Boxing Open House — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Rock Steady Boxing, 629 W. Highway 50, O’Fallon. April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month. See what the studio’s program can do to help slow the progression of the symptoms of Parkinson’s. Put on the gloves and hit the heavy bag or the speed bag, swing the kettle bell and slam the sand bell. All moves designed to enhance balance, agility, strength and coordination. 618-589-9080 or rsbofallon.com

▪ Bowl for Kids’ Sake — 1 to 3 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. St. Clair Bowl, 5950 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Sign up now to help raise money for kids in Clinton, Monroe, Madison and St. Clair counties. Participants will enjoy two free hours of bowling with friends and co-workers. Free pizza, free shoe rental, prizes. Individuals must raise a minimum of $100 in pledges. bbbsil.org/bfks

▪ Easter Egg Hunt and Easter Puppet Show — 4 to 6 p.m. Shiloh United Methodist Church, 210 S. Main St., Shiloh. Includes a crafts station, refreshments, a Christian puppet show, photo booth, furry friends, obstacle course and Easter egg hunt. Please bring canned goods to donate to the Weekend Wildcats Mission. shiloh-umc.org

Sunday, April 14:

▪ Hubbard Radio St. Louis’ ‘World’s Largest Garage Sale’ — 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles, Mo. Early Bird entry 7 a.m. Early Bird admission $10. General admission 8 a.m., $5 per person. Kids 12 and under are free. garagesale.newcountry923.fm

Tuesday, April 16:

▪ Plants of the Bible — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. From Genesis to Revelations, there are numerous references to plants in the Bible. Presented by St. Louis Master Gardener Speaker’s Bureau. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Historical Society Meeting — 7 p.m. O’Fallon Public Safety Center, Community Room, 285 N. Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon. Retired O’Fallon Police Lt. Keith Townsend will talk about the history of the O’Fallon Police Department. Open to the public. ofallonhistory.net

Wednesday, April 17:

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Rules of the Road Review Course — 1:30 p.m. Held by O’Fallon Township. Designed to give drivers, especially senior citizens and persons with disabilities, the knowledge and confidence needed to renew or obtain a driver’s license. Free course. For more information: 618-632-3517.

Thursday, April 18:

▪ O’Fallon Township Senior Committee Dinner — 5:30 p.m. 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Dinner and entertainment. O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost: $3 per person. Reservation deadline April 12. 618-632-4415.

Saturday, April 27:

▪ World War II Canteen Dance — 6 to 10 p.m. Jefferson Barracks National Guard Post, Building 24, 24 Davis St., St. Louis. Doors open 5 p.m. Dance tickets, dinner and drinks (beer, wine, soft drinks, water) are included with $30 admission. Tables of eight available for $200, paid in advance. Dinner provided by Kenricks, served 5:30 to 7 p.m. 636-692-3436 or 314-615-8800.

▪ O’Fallon Garden Club Glo-Bingo — 7 p.m. Katy Cavins Community Center, 308 E. 5th St., O’Fallon. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Cash prizes, silent auction, raffle items, cash bar. Food available for purchase. Must be 18 and older to play. Cost: $25 per person in advance, $30 at the door. For tickets: ofallongardenclub.ticketleap.com/ofallon-illinois-glo-bingo. For information, 618-580-5530.

Friday, May 3:

▪ Caritas Family Solutions Golf Classic — 8 a.m. Tamarack Country Club, 800 Tamarack Lane, Shiloh. 7 a.m. Registration. Cost: $100 per person or $400 per team of four. Includes golf cart, driving range time. Breakfast, lunch and refreshments provided for all players. Skins and mulligans available for purchase. Contests and raffles. Registration required by April 19. 618-213-8717 or sam.lappe@caritasfamily.org